Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Panelbeating change puts more cars at risk

By Letters to the Editor
April 10 2024 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panelbeating change puts more cars at risk
Panelbeating change puts more cars at risk

I FEEL for Chris Jackson ("Insurance company slammed", Letters, 8/4) dealing with insurance companies in regard to the damaged vehicle repairs. I am a panelbeater by trade, and I know the situation as it has developed over the years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.