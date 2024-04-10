Panelbeating change puts more cars at risk

Australia has been an anti-nuclear nation for many decades; some of our parliamentarians marched against nuclear. The evils of uranium mining, processing, enhancement and waste management have not changed. The evils of nuclear power, be it through armaments, submarines or for energy provision, have not changed. It is imperative Australia changes tack and again becomes a kind, humane, honest broker to our neighbours, including China; and not the aggressive, militarised armaments manufacturing neighbour we are becoming. The militarisation of our education system and the advancement towards becoming a bigger arms manufacturing nation must end; and the military alliance with the US.

