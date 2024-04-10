Panelbeating change puts more cars at risk

I FEEL for Chris Jackson ("Insurance company slammed", Letters, 8/4) dealing with insurance companies in regard to the damaged vehicle repairs. I am a panelbeater by trade, and I know the situation as it has developed over the years.
In the late 1960s, it was not unusual for a panel repair to be to a standard that was agreed, and not as "new". However, over the years, governments decided to licence repairers and, as such, all repairs had to be of a high-standard - virtually new condition.
This has made many repairs that were carried out before impossible due to the chances of the licence being challenged. This has resulted in scenarios where an older car that was mechanically in excellent condition with minor damage could be written off for a number of reasons.
Some of the reasons include: a new genuine replacement part was not available; the cost of the repairs exceeding the insured value; the damage may include damage to the chassis or frame of the vehicle; the classification of write-off included economic write off; repairable write off; non-repairable write off.
A vehicle with an insignificant scratch from front to back of a vehicle requiring to be painted can cause a vehicle to be an economic write-off, but the owner may ask to buy back the vehicle and be paid out for the damage after paying a salvage fee. The vehicle would remain registered and able to be used. There may be future insurance restrictions until the repair is completed.
Insurance companies do not tell you of all your options, and, at times, will try to prevent you from exercising your rights over your vehicle. I have wanted these rules changed, but government resistance to such changes is strong, as the used and new car and insurance companies lobby in the other direction.
WE now have a review of the supermarkets' code of conduct recommending mandating fines, I think we have to be sceptical whether more regulation will have an effect on pricing by supermarkets who routinely mark up 100 per cent from the farm gate.
It used to be about 30 per cent. Higher pricing has driven higher loss from theft from desperate households. In turn, that means we're all buying less, but paying more.
We hear about the maintenance of jobs. There has been a systematic reduction in staff at checkouts to force people through automated checkouts, which I believe has also fuelled theft.
I have no doubt that short-term profit at the expense of the brand, driven by bonus systems, needs serious review by boards. Government regulation often has little effect. There is plenty of regulation in place for fairly clear market dysfunction, and boards letting their brands weaken for short-term interests.
FOLLOWING the first anniversary of the United Kingdom, United States and Australia leaders formally announcing the AUKUS pact, to which opposition is growing both here and globally, it is not too late for the federal government to take an alternative course.
There are many across the world who believe this agreement is neither sound nor safe, and won't bring the peace and stability to our region that is so often announced by members of the tripartite.
There are many towns and cities in Australia that are declared nuclear-free zones. This should not be ignored as it is a belief and statement of the citizens of these regions, including Newcastle.
Australia has been an anti-nuclear nation for many decades; some of our parliamentarians marched against nuclear. The evils of uranium mining, processing, enhancement and waste management have not changed. The evils of nuclear power, be it through armaments, submarines or for energy provision, have not changed. It is imperative Australia changes tack and again becomes a kind, humane, honest broker to our neighbours, including China; and not the aggressive, militarised armaments manufacturing neighbour we are becoming. The militarisation of our education system and the advancement towards becoming a bigger arms manufacturing nation must end; and the military alliance with the US.
Australia has an opportunity to show that peaceful, humane and fair trading can make our region a much safer, happier and cohesive place to live.
THANK you Michael Hinchey ("Reclassification needed", Letters, 5/4), for your succinct rebuff of the mistruths, distortions of John Cooper ("Good look at bad governance", Letters, 1/4) and other conservative writers.
As an 87-year-old, I have been frustrated by being unable to put into words to summarise as you have achieved so well.
Your assessment of their claims and summary of the quick achievements of a government actually dedicated to the betterment of the people is to be commended. How anyone could criticise the government and ignore the rorts and mismanagement by the previous crowd of self-considered privileged individuals is beyond me.
I THINK it is great that business at Newcastle Airport is set to increase with the introduction of international travel. However, the cost of car parking at the airport is so expensive. I got an email from airport parking announcing four-day parking for $49, seven days for $77 and 10 days for $100. While I consider this to still be expensive, it is cheaper than the normal rates charged for parking. Hopefully those in charge at the airport can address this situation. A better public transport system to and from the airport would be better.
I READ the Newcastle Herald daily, and every day I am thankful I don't live in the city of Newcastle. The never-ending saga that is the City of Newcastle beggars belief. I reckon it is worthy of the most mind-numbingly stupid soap opera one could imagine. Does anybody stop to think how utterly ridiculous it looks to people outside the area? In my opinion, the Newcastle council is a basket case, and has become a very bad and sad joke.
AS the coach said after the match, the Jets have delivered similar performances all year, just not the finish. A young team gathering momentum perhaps. A rare occasion when the ref/VAR were on our side ... and likely got it wrong on both occasions. Quite the disconcerting turnaround. The ghost of Jordy Buijs was clearly in the stadium; his Academy Award performance all those years ago allowed the VAR to dismiss Roy O'Donovan, and the Jets won that night too. Hoping the team will upset some other apple carts in the next three games.
FIRST the Israeli invaders told the residents of northern Gaza to move south for their own safety. It seems hundreds of thousands did so. After substantially destroying northern Gaza, the IDF began moving south, forcing the remaining Gazans into ever smaller areas near Rafah. Now well-marked aid convoys are apparently deliberately attacked by the Israeli Defence Force, stopping life-saving aid from reaching starving Gazans. And we in the comfortable West thought World War II had brought an end to the very idea of the ghetto and the pogrom.
