Season preview: All you need to know about Hunter Rugby's premier competition in 2024

The 2023 Hunter Rugby season was one of the tightest in recent memory. Every finals match was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, decided in the final moments. In the end, the two teams with the biggest and most successful junior clubs, Maitland and Merewether, met in the decider. After 23 barren years, the Blacks triumphed. The question now is: can they do it again?
Coach: Luke Cunningham
Last season: 1st - 63 points
Gains: James Johnston (returning), Beau Gerrard (Macquarie RL)
Losses: Mick Taylor (Wollongong), Pat Teddy (Hamilton)
First XV: 1 Justis Gerrard, 2 Jock Berry, 3 Harry Chapman, 4 James Johnston 5 Nick Davidson, 8 Zane Dallinger, 7 Riley Leadley 8 Sam Callow (c), 9 Cody Wetini, 10 Hare Meihana, 11 Caileb Gerrard 12 Dane Corben, 13 Beau Gerrard, 14 Aidan Procopis, 15 Pat Batey
Coach's comment: "We know what worked last year and there are certain elements we will keep. There are also things we will tweak. If you don't change things, you won't keep advancing."
Player to watch: Beau Gerrard (outside centre) - Joins older brothers Justis and Caileb at Marcellin and is a combination of the two. A powerful athlete, who loves collisions, is strong defensively and a super competitor.
Bottom line: The Blacks' 2023 premiership ended a 24-year drought. They won't have to wait that long for another. The return of club favourite Johnston will ensure hunger is high. He brings experience and a lineout option. Captain Sam Callow is the best seven in the competition. Justis Gerrard and Nick Davidson provide go-forward and they have pace and power out wide. Tip: 1st
Coach: Trevor Hefren
Last season: 3rd - 45 points
Gains: Jayden Kitchener-Waters (Tamworth Pirates), Willie Leoso (Eastwood), Ben Ham, Dan Martine, Connor Wilde (returning), Purnell Filipo (Sth Beaches), Danny Murch (University).
Losses: Quermy Warmerdam (Amsterdam), Geordie Boyce (England), Archie Waera (Wildfires)
First XV: 1 Willie Leoso, 2 Dave Aoke, 3 Adam Rayner, 4 Manuele Tuiqali, 5 Marcus Christensen, 6 Piers Morell, 7 Bailey Hefren, 8 Daniel Martene, 9 Charles Field, 10 Brendan Kush, 11 Nimi Qio, 12 Jared Nott, 13 Harry Sainsbury, 14 Zane Kakaloudis, 15 Jayden Kitchner-Waters
Coach's comment: "With it being the club's centenary, there is definitely a buzz in the air. The players, especially the senior guys, are really switched on. There is an extra push at training. It is exciting."
Player to watch: Jayden Kitchener-Waters (fullback) - Came through the Randwick colts system. A triple threat, he can hurt teams with his kicking, passing or running game.
Bottom line: The Two Blues were a minute - and a missed penalty - from making the GF last year. The arrival of Leoso and return of Ham and Martine add grunt to an already formidable pack. Kitchener-Waters provides much needed X-factor. Fijian wrecking ball Nimi Qio moves from No.8 to the wing where he is almost unstoppable. Tip: 2nd
Coach: Marty Berry
Last season: 5th - 40 points
Gains: Bernie Hati, Cassius Misa, Logan Flutely (Wairapa NZ), Leon Fukofuka (Wildfires) Gerrard McTaggart (Wagga), Pat Teddy (Maitland), Favaae Sila (Wildfires)
Losses: Angus Brown (Easts), Tom Coupe (work), Sam Townsley (England), Kalani Grant (overseas)
First XV: 1 Siosaia Tivoli, 2 Chris Ale, 3 Geraint Weaver, 4 Logan Flutely, 5 Billy Clay, 6 Bernie Hati, 7 Lachlan Summers, 8 Chris Hemi, 9 Leon Fukofuka, 10 Paul Dan, 11 Fiso Vasegote, 12 Ranieri Peterson, 13 Cassius Misa, 14 Tristan Flutely, 15 Hamish McKie
Coach's comment: "Missing out on the finals would sting anyone in a six-team competition. This is a different group. New players bring a new attitude. You can't do anything about the past. All the [premiership] wins in the 2010s are history as well. We just have to concentrate on playing good rugby."
Player to watch: Hamish McKie (fullback) - Made the step up to NSW Country Cockatoos last season. Brilliant in the air, especially attacking kick offs. Should bag a ton of tries.
Bottom line: The Hawks missed the finals last season for the first time since 1999. Former All Black, Marty Berry is back after a season in Canada. He led Hamilton to the GF in 2022 and has brought in a bunch of quality Kiwis. The development at Passmore Oval is complete. There are no excuses for the Hawks. Tip: 3rd
Coach: Tony Munro
Last season: 2nd - 47 points
Gains: Nick Dobson, Tom Jackson (Wildfires), Josh Tomlinson, Will Schmetz (NZ), Jordan Baggs (Randwick)
Losses: Dylan Evans, Jason Milligan, Lachy Miller (retired), Eli McCulloch, Jaden Hetherington (year off), Sam Rouse, Darcy Christie-Johnston (overseas), Will Frost (injury)
First XV: 1 Dave Puchert, 2 Matt Bagss, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Kade Robinson, 5 Tom Jackson, 6 Josh Tomlinson, 7 Rhys Bray, 8 Lachy Milton, 9 Rory Ryan, 10 Toby Waite, 11 Gabe Moretti, 12 Spencer Faraday, 13 Josh Fisher, 14 Hayden O'Brien, 15 Jack McKay
Coach's comments: "I'm excited to see what these kids can do. I have no doubt they will warm into it. The boys are training hard, the fitness levels are higher than this time last year. Defensively in the trials, they haven't shirked it once."
Player to watch: Tom Jackson (lock)- Played for Australian U-20 Barbarians team in 2022. Highly skilled, boasts a big frame, carries the ball hard and is a tower in the lineout.
Bottom line: The Greens have launched a new era. No Rouse, no McCulloch, no Miller - the heart and soul for the past five years. Now it is the turn of Rhys Bray, Matt Baggs, Rory Ryan and Toby Waite to lead the charge. The Greens way - fast-paced attacking rugby - won't change. Whether they have the experience - especially in big games - is the question mark. Tip: 4th
Coach: Sam Berry
Last season: 4th - 40 points
Gains: Roydon Miller (Wildfires)
Losses: - Jesse Dixon (Wildfires), Toa Havea (Sth Beaches), Dylan Heins, Dane Sherratt (retired), Baye Wallace (work), Cam Fish (Sydney)
First XV: 1 Sam Zelinski, 2 Corey Davis, 3 Sapati Peniata, 4 Joe Kingham, 5 Jake Ayliffe, 6 Roydon Miller, 7 Cal Conroy 8, Jack Stanford, 9 Darcy Chewings, 10 Murray Sutherland, 11 Tom Loughman, 12 Josh Meads, 13 Liam Kennedy, 14 Shaun Byrne, 15 Paddy Small
Coach's comments: "It's the club's 70th year and there is a bit more belief after making semis that we can regularly compete with the top four. Our depth is down so staying healthy will be key."
Player to watch: Murray Sutherland (halfback) - Won the Anderson Medal last year. Spent the preseason training with the Wildfires. Dynamic around the ruck and a real energy player.
Bottom line: It's almost two steps forward, one step back for the Students. After making the finals for first time since 2015, they have lost a ton of experience and speed. Sherratt's will be the biggest boots to fill. Sutherland will start at 10, but is the best nine in the comp. They will push the top four, but can't afford injuries to key men. Tip: 5th
Coach: Va Talaileva
Last season: 6th - 6 points
Gains: Toa Havea (University), Zane Boss (Dubbo), Tyler Ostle (returning), Lachlan Hanlon, Callum Hutley
Losses: Frank Roberts, Chris Hogan (retired), Luke Rosewall (The Netherlands), Noah Willoughby.
First XV: 1 Mitch Coppock, 2 Tom Saunders, 3 Hayden Gavin, 4 Ben Howard, 5 Tom Kennedy, 6 Josiah Matikainen, 7 Callum Hutley, 8 Toa Havea, 9 Cameron Brown, 10 Brodie Goodchild, 11 Ben Golding, 12 Jayden Whitney, 13 Zac Rediger, 14 Mitch Pinchbeck, 15 Steve Snoxell
Coach's comments: "We have some fit, young players, who had a taste of first grade last year. The addition of a couple of senior players with bigger bodies will give the young ones confidence. The goal is to improve on last season. "
Player to watch: Tom Kennedy (lock). NSW Country under-20 rep, who made first grade debut last year. A modern-day lock - big, skilful and fast. Loves to carry the ball and get his arms free.
Bottom line: It will be a another building year. They had four players in the NSW Country under-20s last season. The arrival of Havea, who spent the summer with the Wildfires, brings much needed size and experience. Will compete hard and will cause the odd upset. Tip: 6th
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.