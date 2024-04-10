Jets striker not ready to depart yet, but could he set a club record?

APOSTOLOS Stamatelooulos' goal-scoring feats have deservedly caught the attention of European clubs but the in-form striker has his mind on one thing - ensuring the Newcastle Jets avoid the wooden spoon.
Stamatelopoulos netted his 15th goal in a breakout campaign to help steer the Jets to a spirit-lifting 3-1 win over Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Adam Taggart with 16 goals holds the record for the most in a season for the Jets, achieved a decade ago.
"If it happens, it happens," said Stamatelopoulos, who turned 25 on Tuesday. "I had my target coming into the season. I hit my personal goal early in the year and then recalibrated.
"I have a little notebook at home I write my personal goals in. I have scribbled through some of them. I have two that I still want to hit. I'll keep them a secret. I don't want to jinx myself."
Stamatelopoulos has another year to run on his contract at the Jets.
Club boss Shane Mattiske confirmed in February that there had been enquiries about the in-form front man and he expected that interest to ramp up.
The Newcastle Herald understands that two English championship clubs and a promotion-hunting Serie B outfit expressed interest.
"I have a contract here next season," said Stamatelopoulos, whose wife Soffey is due to give birth to their first child in August. "There are a lot of variable but we are happy here at the moment.
"We will see what the future holds. We still have three games to play this season and that is what I am focused on."
Stamatelopoulos' previous biggest haul was six in half a season playing for Greek second division club Ridos in the 2021-22 season.
"I have always known deep down, if given the chance to play consistently, that I could do this," he said. "It has come a little bit later. I just turned 25 and this is my first year where I have played consistently.
"I go into every game thinking I am going to score. That is my job. If I don't score, I'm disappointed that I didn't help the team. I pride myself on being able to score a lot of different goals - crosses into the box, getting in behind."
Like everyone, Stamatelopous has his fingers crossed that the Jets ownership situation is finalised soon.
A Melbourne consortium with connections in the Hunter tabled an offer last week and are awaiting a reply.
"We can't control that," Stamatelopoulos said. "We just have to concentrate on what we can control. That is putting on good performances and winning games."
The win over Sydney moved the Jets to 10th place on 24 points, two points above Western United and Perth, with three rounds remaining.
They meet Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday before consecutive homes games against leaders Wellington and Central Coast.
"Against Sydney we played probably our best game of the season in terms of the football we played," Stamatelopoulos said. "I think we can definitely carry that into the next three games. I don't want to finish bottom."
The Jets beat Brisbane 3-1 at home on January 23.
"We have hurt them with quick counter attack in the last couple of games," Stamatelopoulos said. "It will be a similar game plan."
