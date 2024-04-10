Newcastle Herald
Jets striker not ready to depart yet, but could he set a club record?

By James Gardiner
Updated April 10 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos had the ball on a string in the win over Sydney FC. Picture by Marina Neil
APOSTOLOS Stamatelooulos' goal-scoring feats have deservedly caught the attention of European clubs but the in-form striker has his mind on one thing - ensuring the Newcastle Jets avoid the wooden spoon.

