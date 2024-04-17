Transforming lives one smile at a time

One of Affordable Implants and Dentures's patients Maria before and after having dental implants. Picture Affordable Implants and Dentures

This is branded content for Affordable Implants and Dentures.

Local dentist Dr Mina Rizk joined Affordable Implants and Dentures in Charlestown and East Maitland two years ago as a specialist in implant dentistry. Together with the experienced and friendly team, he is proud to be delivering affordable, accessible dental care to the community.

With further clinics in Canberra and Sydney, Affordable Implants and Dentures harnesses the industry's technical advances to increase productivity and keep costs down for patients, particularly in dental implant surgery.

"In recent years, significant advancements in dental technology, such as 3D face scanning, have made the process even more accessible and affordable, transforming dental implant procedures and making the process faster and easier," Dr Rizk said.

One of Dr Rizk's patients Maria is an example of the benefits of such implant treatments. Maria was a smoker and lost most of her teeth and the confidence to smile, suffering from ongoing gum disease. She came to the Affordable Implants and Dentures team after she was told she had no other option but to have her remaining teeth removed and wear dentures.

After undergoing a full-face scan, Maria was given the option of affordable smiles on implants for a more permanent smile restoration. This involved replacing remaining teeth with implants and fixed teeth that restore the ability to bite, chew, speak and smile with confidence. Maria's after photos say it all, proudly wearing a healthy smile.

By capturing very precise before and after images of your smile, dentists are able to plan dental restorations faster, without the need for lengthy clinical appointments for patients.

"This reduction in clinic time, together with the more accurate and efficient creation of implants, lowers the cost and has ultimately made dental implants an option for more people," Dr Rizk said.

Dr Rizk uses the latest dental technology to provide high quality and cost effective care. Picture Affordable Dental

For Dr Rizk, seeing the results for of each new patient's journey is always a source of pride and joy. He's also committed to making quality dental care and services more accessible for all. Even after 10 years in the profession, witnessing the confidence boost that comes with transforming smiles never gets old. It's what Dr Rizk loves most about his job.

"I've had patients who were too embarrassed to show their teeth come back with the biggest smiles on their faces," said Dr Rizk. "It's something that should be available to everyone."

Affordable Implants and Dentures has been able to provide dental implants at a significantly-reduced price compared to the average cost.



The "full arch" or "all on four" technique, requiring four or six implants, is a cost-effective alternative to traditional, individual tooth replacement, providing patients with a full set of teeth and a natural-looking smile.



In addition to being leaders in modern implant technology, the Affordable Implants and Dentures team offers the complete range of dental services with the benefit of upfront, clear pricing options motivated by accessibility.



"To this day, we are still seeing statistics that 70 per cent of adults are experiencing tooth decay." Dr Rizk said.



Affordable Implants and Dentures aim to provide dental services to all, providing affordable and flexible payment options for those who are normally unable to afford restorative work and preventative check-ups.

If you would like to see what the Affordable Implants and Dentures team of experienced professionals can do for your dental health and smile, book a free consultation at your local clinic online at affordabledental.com.au or by calling 1300 715 578.