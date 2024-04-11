The Oil Man looking to go back to back at national small business awards Advertising Feature

The team at local waste cooking oil company The Oil Man are dedicated to making a positive impact on both the environment and the community. Picture supplied

Being a champion small business isn't just about being the best, it's about growing and evolving as a commerical venture.

Last year Adamstown-based waste cooking oil collection company The Oil Man was judged Outstanding Specialised Business at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards in Sydney.

This year they are looking to go back to back in the same division.

They are also in the running for the national Growth Award, which recognises a business's ability to consolidate success and expand.

It's been the story of The Oilman since foundation, according to company owner Andrew Thornton.

"I kicked off in 2016 based in my front driveway," he explained. "Many local commercial kitchens needed help with collection of waste cooking oil.

"Most collection services were based outside the Hunter and there were issues with reliability. I started approaching businesses and found a big need and we've grown from there."

From his driveway business boomed and it wasn't long before The Oil Man expanded into a warehouse.

Andrew's fleet of vehicles and trucks also grew, to nine vehicles - utes, vans, pan techs, flatbed and vacuum trucks.

Servicing not only corner store cafes, kitchens, restaurants and shopping centres but also bulk industrial-level clients throughout the Hunter and the state.

Andrew's staff also grew (to a team of six), along with the range of services offered.

"We started supplying products and services that assist businesses with cleaning their fryers, extending the life of their oil, removing their waste oil cans, and also supplying fresh new oil," Andrew said.

Andrew is proud to be involved in a local business that has a positive impact on the environment.

"Most cooking oil is recyclable but in the absence of reliable collection, much of it was going into landfill or down the drain," Andrew said. "On top of that, most collection companies at the time only took the oil, leaving many businesses with a mountain of oil tins stacked out the back."

As the business expands further Andrew has plans to purchase more machinery which will give The Oil Man the ability to tap other income streams.

"Every step of the way, we have grown in response to client needs and attempted to anticipate future needs," Andrew explained.

"We don't tie clients into contracts and customer service is our great point of difference. We're more than just a number to our clients and we use that to build long-term relationships."

Andrew and his team are looking forward to the awards night and in typical client-focused fashion have worked hard in advance to clear Friday afternoon so they can get down to Sydney and enjoy the evening.

"It's great to be recognised for what you do - win, lose or whatever," Andrew said.

"We know from last year that success brings exposure because a lot of people don't know you're out there.

"These type of events help raise your profile with potential future clients.

"We're looking to expand a lot more and the awards are a really good way to establish a presence and credibility.