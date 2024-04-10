Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle to use hydrogen to make low carbon iron

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 10 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle to use hydrogen to make low carbon iron
University of Newcastle to use hydrogen to make low carbon iron

The University of Newcastle has received $3 million in Commonwealth funding to help develop an innovative process to make low carbon iron from Australian ores using hydrogen and electric smelting furnaces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.