University of Newcastle to use hydrogen to make low carbon iron

The University of Newcastle has received $3 million in Commonwealth funding to help develop an innovative process to make low carbon iron from Australian ores using hydrogen and electric smelting furnaces.
The university, in collaboration BHP and RWTH Aachen will work to lower carbon levels and keep the furnace steady.
They will also investigate how the processes can be improved using different kinds of ore and renewable fuel like biochar.
The funding will be used to test making iron with hydrogen. The process will provide technical analysis that can be used to decide how to use this in practical iron and steel industry applications.
The project is part of an $59.1 million ARENA funding round across 21 projects for renewable hydrogen and low emissions iron and steel research and development and commercialisation.
"As the world's largest producer and exporter of iron ore, Australia has a unique opportunity and challenge to reduce emissions from iron and steel production," co-director of the university's Centre for Ironmaking Materials Research Professor Tom Honeyands said.
"The ARENA funding enables us to work with industry to develop a greener alternative ironmaking process route - and one that is suitable for Australia's hematite-goethite iron ore resources."
Funding recipients include top universities, research organizations, startups, and companies, reflecting ARENA's commitment to supporting Australian technological innovation.
This follows significant climate and energy investments in the Hunter by the Albanese Government including $16 million for an Energy Skills Hub at the University of Newcastle, $70 million in funding for the Hunter Hydrogen Hub, $100 million to support the Port of Newcastle and the Hunter region to become hydrogen-ready by supporting feasibility studies, detailed designs, and essential early activities and establishment of the Net Zero Economy Agency
"The Albanese Government is ensuring that the regions that have powered Australia for generations will continue to power us into the future," Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said.
"As the world moves to decarbonise industry, our government is investing in innovation in the Hunter including developing new industries like green hydrogen and low-emissions steel and iron manufacturing."
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said funding the University of Newcastle's research was part of a suite of policies to ensure that the energy workers of today continued to have secure, good-paying jobs into the future.
"The vision of the Albanese Government is clear: to empower regions like our and industries that have fuelled Australia's progress. Funding like this is designed to ensure a seamless transformation, preserving jobs while embracing sustainable practices and lowering emissions," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.