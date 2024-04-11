Newcastle 'pretty darn excited' about revival of Tower Cinemas

THE Newcastle community is 'pretty darn excited' that Tower Cinemas Newcastle will re-open its doors after six years.
The cinema complex will pull back the curtains in late 2024.
The new owners and operators, Five Star Cinemas, told the Newcastle Herald they expected to open the cinema in December.
Adam Leacy from Commercial Collective has been involved in the sale and lease of the building.
"We have spent the past four months working through the process because there were some caveats on title," Mr Leacy said.
"Their intention is to be operational by Christmas so they have got their skates on and are working through what they need to do."
Owners of Five Star Cinemas, Stephen and Peter Sourris plan on refurbishing the foyer, candy bar and cinema while retaining the retro carpets and red curtains.
Former owners Event attempted to lease the building in 2019 however, the property was sold in December 2021 to Beresfield construction firm RTC for $2.9 million.
It was reported in March 2023 that the site would house a recreational facility.
When the cinema shut in 2018, Sinead Francis-Coan launched an online petition to save it.
Her campaign persisted for six years through the petition and a Facebook group, Save the Tower.
Over 7000 people signed her petition, with 550 people in the Facebook group.
"I am so excited, I hadn't heard it in the wings, so it was a lovely surprise to hear that it would operate as a cinema again," Ms Francis-Coan said.
Ms Francis-Coan said the cinema re-opening was a win for film lovers and the Newcastle community.
"The anxiety was palpable about losing the cinema," she said.
"People are pretty darn excited this morning about this news."
Ms Francis-Coan looks back fondly on catching a movie at the cinemas.
"I just loved the atmosphere and feeling that you could go and have a night out so close to home," she said.
She hoped to see a mix of arthouse and major films in the re-established space.
"Those sorts of more unique films are what have made this place what it is and made it a home for groups like the Newcastle Film Society, the French Film Festival and a Japanese film festival," she said.
