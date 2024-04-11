Newcastle Herald
Newcastle hospitality moguls Good Folk take lead on Club Kotara resurrection

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
April 12 2024 - 5:00am
Club Kotara supervisor Julie Weekes, picture at work in February, when the club was facing imminent closure before Hunter hospitality moguls John and Phil Elsley revealed they had bought in to try to turn the club's fortunes this week. Picture by Simone de Peak.
A merger is off the table, but the embattled Club Kotara was thrown a lifeline after hospitality moguls John and Phil Elsley were appointed to the board and given creative direction in the last fortnight.

