Why Tim Crakanthorp has my vote despite Cabinet sacking and ICAC saga

I FELL in the garden, hit my head on a brick and cut my forehead. I went to Belmont Hospital's emergency department and was greeted by friendly faces. They got me cleaned up, in to see a doctor who carefully assessed the damage, consulted with his colleague, stitched me up, went through a process including a scan, held me for four hours, checked with me every 20 minutes, gave me a sandwich and drink and advised me to call if there was any problem. What a wonderful health system with friendly professional people. They deserve more recognition.