Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Why Tim Crakanthorp has my vote despite Cabinet sacking and ICAC saga

By Letters to the Editor
April 13 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp.

I have voted for the Labor Party only on one occasion (Paul Keating), but will more than likely vote for Tim Crakanthorp, and am sure many others will also.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.