Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cessnock High School blueprint for million-dollar teaching model

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 15 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock High School history teacher Kelsey Kisina with student Gabrielle Streitberger-Sams. Picture supplied
Cessnock High School history teacher Kelsey Kisina with student Gabrielle Streitberger-Sams. Picture supplied

CESSNOCK High School are the blueprint for a new quality teaching model and now 25 other state schools are set to benefit from their findings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.