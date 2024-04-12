Artwork a beacon of hope at new John Hunter hospital precinct

INTEGRATING art as a fundamental element of healing and hope, a vibrant work will connect the new $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct.
Internationally celebrated local artist Dani Marti created the major artwork from thousands of individual light reflectors from bicycle wheels.
The piece will be installed in an indoor-outdoor space connecting new and existing buildings on the campus.
Mr Marti said the work, called Summer Fruits, used colour, light, reflection and scale to bring joy and energy to the space.
"The title invites viewers to reflect on their own memories - the act of enjoying juicy sweet fruit on a hot summer day and aims to offer a brief escape and reprieve from the hospital environment," he said.
"Just like the many reflectors that come together to make up the artwork, my hope is to pay tribute to the many people who work together at the hospital to care for our community."
John Hunter Hospital executive general manager Julie Tait said the hospital was focused on integrating art as a fundamental element of its healing environment.
"We aim to harness the power of creativity, music, and performance to enrich the healing journey for everyone, and foster an environment that promotes wellness and healing - and that's exactly what this artwork intends to achieve," she said.
The commission was selected following a competitive tender process, supported by the project's Arts Working Group with representatives from John Hunter Hospital's clinical, mental health and Aboriginal staff, and Newcastle Art Gallery director Lauretta Morton.
The John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct is due for completion in 2027 and will include a new emergency department, birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit, neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery, a rooftop helipad, operating theatres and more than 900 car spaces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.