Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

It's past time for trains to service Raymond Terrace and Port Stephens

By Letters to the Editor
April 15 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's past time for trains to service Raymond Terrace and Port Stephens
It's past time for trains to service Raymond Terrace and Port Stephens

The report that regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison refused to be drawn on whether the government would buy the South Maitland railway line and turn it into a passenger line came as no real surprise ('Minister steers clear of comment on rail plans', Newcastle Herald 8/4).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.