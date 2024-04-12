What's on this school holidays in Newcastle and the Hunter

Looking for ways to keep kids entertained these holidays? Here are the highlights across Newcastle and the Hunter.
6 Workshop Way, Newcastle
Science Shows
Experience rockets, laser trumpets and dinosaurs. Mike the Manikin will be there so you can pull his organs out and put them back in like a jigsaw puzzle.
Tuesday, April 16 11.15am to 12pm, Thursday, April 18 12.15-1pm, Monday, April 22 1.15 to 2pm.
Youth Takeover
Join the teen takeover for young people between 13 and 17. There will be live music, games, snacks and creative labs.
April 19 6 to 8.30pm.
To find out more visit newcastlemuseum.com.au
2090 Broke Rd, Pokolbin
Mega Creatures
Meet dinosaurs, giant insects, mythical creatures, including T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Spinosaurua and Triceratops. There will be food, drinks, rides, a Dinosaur Zoo show and egg hunt.
April 6 to May 5.
For more information go to huntervalleygardens.com.au
Fairies on the Ferry - Stockton Wharf
Fairies will offer free face painting at Stockton Wharf on Wednesday April 17 between 10am and 1pm.
Superhereos catch the bus - The Corner, Charlestown Square
Get your face painted by Batgirl and Wonder Woman on Wednesday April, 24 10am to 1pm.
Carnival on the Light Rail - Newcastle Beach Light Rail stop
At Newcastle Beach find a carnival with balloon twisters on Friday April 16 from 10am to 1pm.
To find out more visit newcastletransport.info
Young Rd and Melbourne Rd, Broadmeadow
Check out PCYC vacation activities including multi-sport, gymnastics, boxing, painting, dance, crafts, coding classes and skateboarding.
For more details got to pcycnsw.org.au/newcastle/
2100 Pacific Hwy, Heatherbrae
Market stalls, face-painting, cookie decorating, craft fairy floss, sausage sizzle and a Teddy Bear's Picnic on April, 16 10am to 2pm.
Find out more at huntergardens.org.au
1 Wetlands Pl, Shortland
Try dip-netting, watch the bird feeding, visit the animal house, have fun on the playground, or bring a picnic.
Read more at wetlands.org.au
2-day super camp at Belmont High School from April 15 to April 16, 8.30 to 3.30pm.
Super camp is kids festival filled with sport, music, street culture, art and dance.
Book at motive8sports.com.au
Design and paint your own skate deck on April 15 to April 20 at 10am.
Book at deckedoutworkshops.com
Carnley Avenue, Kotara
Free wildlife exhibits are open from 10am to 4.30pm, including feeding the emus, playgrounds and picnic facilities are open from 7am to 7pm.
Reptile and Critter encounters can be booked at 02 4904 334 or blackbuttadmin@ncc.nsw.gov.au.
1/3 Nobbys Rd, Newcastle East
Amazing views with plenty of grass for a picnic, and for the kids to run around. Open six days per week, 10am to 4pm.
562 Gan Gan Rd, One Mile
Open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. The Sanctuary SKYwalk & viewing platform closes at 4.45pm.
At Newcastle City Library and Wallsend Library, check out events such as, paper pizzas and gelato, creature features, and around the world in 80 Lego bricks.
Find out more at newcastlelibraries.com.au
Join events such as digital fantasy character art, creative writing skills for kids, and Lego builders sessions.
Find out more at library.lakemac.com.au
Check out events such as making trains out of recycled materials, exploring Flying Fox tree planting, and Hunter water ways.
Find out more at maitlandlibrary.com.au
Join jewellery making, film and craft classes, and mothers day gift making.
Find out more at Cessnock City Library
30 free and affordable events for all ages are on offer in regional galleries, libraries and youth services.
Find out more at centralcoast.nsw.gov.au
School holiday cinema sessions for $5 per person including a movie, popcorn and a drink.
Kung Fu Panda 4: Wednesday April 17 10am.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Thursday April 18 10am.
Richard the Stork: Wednesday April 24 10am.
For more information visit stockland.com.au
Star Wars Immersive Experience: Thursday April 4 to Sunday April 21.
Star Wars: School Holiday Zone: Themed activity zone and craft activities from Monday April 15 to Sunday April 21.
For more information visit westfield.com.au/kotara/
Charlie's Little Entertainer for $55 including, Timezone, Boost juice, Grill'd, cinema, Donut King, Strike and Holey Moley, and a full day of free parking.
For more information visit charlestownsquare.com.au
375 Hunter St, Newcastle
The Jungle Book
Catch Hunter's Drama action-packed adaption of the classic adventure story.
For more information and to book go to hunterdrama.com.au
Possum Magic
Monkey Baa Theatre Company will take kids on a fantastical journey on cities around Australia with the theatrical adaption of a classic children's book.
For more information and to book go to civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
There are five different one day workshops to choose from starting on Monday 15th April 2024 to Friday 19th April 2024. The workshops begin at 10:00am each day, concluding at 3:00pm.
To book visit hunterdrama.com.au/school-holidays/
