Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

What's on this school holidays in Newcastle and the Hunter

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
April 12 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stage adaption of Possum Magic is on at the Civic Theatre. Picture supplied
The stage adaption of Possum Magic is on at the Civic Theatre. Picture supplied

Looking for ways to keep kids entertained these holidays? Here are the highlights across Newcastle and the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.