Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kalyn Ponga battling the pain barrier after 'excruciating' injury

By Robert Dillon
April 12 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga under duress against the Roosters. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga under duress against the Roosters. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KALYN Ponga's powers of recovery will again be put to the test as Newcastle's captain races the clock to prove his fitness for Sunday week's clash with Canterbury at Accor Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.