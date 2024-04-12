Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Breaking

Teacher accused of sex with student fired and stripped of accreditation

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 12 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All Saints College Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil
All Saints College Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil

A TEACHER from Maitland's All Saints College senior campus accused of having sex with a student has been fired and stripped of his teaching accreditation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.