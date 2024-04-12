The Lowedown: Gutsy win, but spoon still looms large

Is it just me, or are Novocastrian football fans in a seemingly never-ending holding pattern?
The ownership saga, the battle to avoid the spoon and finish as high as possible, the beginning of the exodus of the better performers, the quest for the Golden Boot for Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.
The match officials and VAR put up a 23rd contender for Howler of the year, more on that shortly.
And if Wellington have a result from last night's clash with Melbourne Victory, it's almost a certainty that they and the Mariners will finish in the top two positions.
The Sydney derby looms as ultra-important to semi-final aspirants.
A positive result for Sydney FC, combined with their number of wins and superior goal difference. would see them hard to displace from the top four, and a home semi-final.
After a professional performance against Sydney last weekend, Newcastle travel to Brisbane tonight and three points would in reality help the Jets allay any concerns about the wooden spoon.
Brisbane - under the coaching of former Jets captain Ruben Zadkovich - are more competitive and dangerous than they were mid-season.
The Jets finish their campaign with home fixtures against the top two sides, who will surely be very motivated to win the minor premiership. Banking some points this weekend seems important for Newcastle.
Let's acknowledge that the Jets were 2-0 up when Sydney's Robert Mak was sent off.
Would the result have been different if Sydney FC had gone in at half-time at 1-2?
You could make a case either way, as apparently you could when analysing the incident itself.
We are, or have been, instructed to respect referees in recent times.
That's OK in principle.
But should we put a sock in it when they misread a situation so badly that it can affect the result and all-round quality of the spectacle?
Some have.
The match-review committee have invented a charge to sanction Mak, others suggesting that he left the referee no option!
How about some common sense, people?
Mak was walking away from his agitator, wafting an arm vertically to express his frustration at the futility of the argument.
His arm, heading vertically, then brushed the face of Newcastle's Phillip Cancar, who fell theatrically to the ground. Please!
Up popped the usually perfunctory fourth official to give his version, which apparently endorsed a red card, and the neutrals recoiled with embarrassment.
It was the most minor of incidents, or accidents.
Supporters may suggest the Jets were due the "rub of the green", but please don't suggest that if the boot were on the other foot Jets fans wouldn't have been apoplectic. We are usually scathing on those deemed soft or theatrical.
My concerns are not about the result, but the implementation of process, and heaven forbid common sense.
Would that be a send-off in a grand final? I hope not, for everyone's sake. We can respect referees, but they can't be right when they are blatantly wrong.
I suspect I'm fighting a losing battle. Not for the first or last time, I hope.
Meanwhile, we sit and wait for a resolution to the Jets' ownership. Is it really going to happen?
Are we slipping slowly, with little resistance, into an abyss? Is that acceptable?
Fingers crossed, I have some fresh and favourable news next week.
