Newcastle Rugby League delivers verdict on Magic Round's future

NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devich says "we'll stick that stake in the ground and do it again".
In the wash up of Saturday's season opener, Magic Round version 2.0 looks likely for 2025 but when exactly the event gets scheduled seems up for debate.
All five games of first grade went ahead in back-to-back timeslots with an estimated 3000 people attending across nine hours at No.2 Sportsground.
Devich eyes future growth with the initial feedback encouraging from the round-one extravaganza, which also featured craft brewers, food trucks and an off-field wrestling ring.
"Everyone loved it. Honestly, I've got text message after text message saying how good it was," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
"The feedback has been really good. I think it ran really smoothly and the concept is great.
"We will keep the concept, but I think there's a discussion around when it should be. Should it be round one or should it be at a different time of year?
"There's lots of different considerations, but we will stick with it and I think it will only grow.
"The guys who promoted the event do the same thing at Newtown. They've been doing it for eight years and they said the first one at Newtown was smaller than our one yesterday [Saturday], which augers well for growth."
Devich didn't have "an exact number" in relation to a crowd figure, but said "when you add up all the general tickets, corporate and players, I think we're looking at around the three [thousand] mark".
He admits "it's a good place to start" and says "targeting non-footy fans" could help increase numbers down the track.
Magic Round was met with sunshine and blue skies in what Devich described as a "cracking day".
In terms of the footy itself, matches were decided between one and 20 points.
"We did get some criticism for the draw and some concerns that there might be blow outs, but with clubs strengthening over the off-season I think that came to fruition," Devich said.
"Kurri were unlucky, Lakes came back well and Central had a good win."
Kurri recruit Blake Ferguson had an immediate impact with strong kick returns, a couple of assists, try-saving tackle, two conversions and 10 minutes in the sin bin. The Bulldogs went down 25-24 with Wyong's Bayden Searle slotting a late field goal.
The Entrance led all the way and staved off a comeback from Lakes to win 28-24, Ethan Parry's double on debut saw Maitland prevail 20-10 over Northern Hawks while Cessnock beat Macquarie 26-6.
Central capped off proceedings with a 22-8 victory against Wests. Souths had the bye.
