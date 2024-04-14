Thousands turn out to celebrate steam heritage at Maitland

Thousands of train enthusiasts from across Australia and beyond have flocked to Maitland Station, the Rallyground and Maitland Park to celebrate the power and prestige of steam trains.
The state's largest and most powerful steam locomotive the 6029 The Garratt along with the 1917 built locomotive 3526 were among the crowd favourites for the 36th Hunter Valley Steamfest.
The classic de Havilland DH-82 Tiger Moth biplane took out this year's Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd. Great Train Race, beating out the two steam locomotive competitors.
Model train and antique machinery displays plus more than 500 classic cars complemented the weekend of steam celebrations.
"Australian Rail Track Corporation is proud to play a key role in putting on such a fun family event, and to host the famous Great Train Race - there truly is something for everyone," ARTC acting group executive operations Clinton Crump said.
The event also featured excursions to destinations including Paterson, Branxton, Mount Thorley and the Port Waratah Coal Loop.
"Steamfest is one of our region's biggest events and we are proud to joining our local communities in celebrating all things rail and steam," Mr Crump said.
