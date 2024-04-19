Tranquil lifestyle beckons at picturesque "Riverside" property at Manilla

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled in a tranquil rural setting approximately 20km from Manilla and 62kms from Tamworth sits the picturesque "Riverside" Manilla.
The fully refurbished homestead is the centrepiece of this remarkable property which also boasts quality alluvial soil, complete river frontage, 12 meg licence and 2 dams.
With its immaculate design and attention to detail, "Riverside" homestead offers a luxurious retreat and features open plan kitchen/dining and separate lounge room.
There are four bedrooms including the parents' retreat made up of master bedroom, study, walk-in robe and spacious ensuite complete with standalone shower and bath.
The second bathroom is conveniently located near the remaining bedrooms and living area.
Ceiling fans and ducted heating and cooling systems guarantee year-round comfort regardless of the weather outside while an inground 8m x 5.8m saltwater swimming pool beckons during summer.
Divided into eight paddocks, all meticulously watered, Riverside Manilla is an ideal haven for livestock and agriculture enthusiasts.
M&M steel cattle yards and crush ensure efficient livestock management, while a 10m x 25m hayshed and 10m x 20m machinery shed provide ample storage space for equipment and supplies.
Additional features such as a concrete dog shed, double carport, and bore further enhance the functionality and convenience of this stunning property which offers a unique opportunity for those seeking a tranquil lifestyle.
