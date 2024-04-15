Newcastle Herald
Letters

Even police critics must concede their valour in wake on Bondi tragedy

By Letters to the Editor
April 16 2024 - 4:00am
Inspector Amy Scott, who shot perpetrator Joel Cauchi to end Saturday's Bondi attack. Picture by NSW Police
WHO wants to defund the police today ('Broken hearts and heroes', Newcastle Herald 15/4)? Thanks to all who give so much for our freedom.

