'Unusable' school sports court transformed into multi-use space

IN what was an out-of-bounds area for students, crumbling concrete has been transformed into a multi-use sports court at Cardiff High School.
The new blue and green, synthetic surface had been in planning for two years with construction under way in January.
Costing $230,000 the court was made possible through school fundraising and a $25,000 government boost from the Federal Schools Upgrade Fund, principal Josh Gane said.
He said the original netball court with its weeds growing through the surface, had become a safety risk to students.
"The area was out of bounds because of the condition. It had deteriorated to an extent that it wasn't usable by students," he said.
"The school certainly identified it as an area that our students and also local community user groups would greatly benefit from in creating a multi-purpose sports area."
The new space can be used by all as the perfect space to play netball, basketball, futsal, cricket, volleyball or hockey, he said.
"... and on the outskirts of the courts is an amphitheatre which is made out of large sandstone blocks for both a gathering place and viewing area, as well as an outdoor learning area."
Mr Gane said it was essential to allow and provide opportunities for students to be physically active in schools and engage in a range of different sporting activities.
"We're blessed here at Cardiff to have large grounds, this is now a purpose built facility that allows a number of sports to be played," he said.
"Encouraging exercise has always been one of our priorities, and this will give students so many more options, both during sports lessons and afternoons, and during breaks between classes."
He said the interest in sport at Cardiff High was particularly high and one particular code they excel in is netball.
"Last year our netball girls were state finalists and placed fifth, so having another purpose-built site for those students is highly beneficial," he said.
The new site was officially opened on April 5 with special guests Federal Member for Shortland Pat Conroy MP and Lake Macquarie North schools' network director Louise Gallagher.
