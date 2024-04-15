Firefighters battling blaze at Hunter home

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze which broke out inside a Hunter home on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services received triple zero calls for help just before 2pm after witnesses noticed a house was alight at Greta, north west of Newcastle.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) teams from Greta and Rutherford were tasked to the single-level home on The Barracks Close but backup was quickly called in.
By about 2.45pm on April 15, half-a-dozen fire trucks from FRNSW and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were actively fighting the fire and protecting surrounding properties.
A FRNSW spokesperson confirmed the homeowner had managed to evacuate safely by themselves before emergency services arrived.
The spokesperson said the fire had been contained to one side of the building but had breached the ceiling line.
Firefighters were set up on each side of the property and were battling the blaze from inside.
Fire protection lines have been put in place to stop the flames spreading to neighbouring homes.
The extent of the damage, and the cause of the fire, are not yet known.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.