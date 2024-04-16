Limbo for Queens Wharf building comes at cost to Newcastle's facade

JUDITH Hunter ("Concerns over gender laws", Letters, 15/4), implied that "anyone" could identify as another sex, so why would "anyone" want to change their sex? It is obviously something you would not lightly embark upon. I would imagine we're only talking about less than one per cent of the community, of which I guess 99 per cent would not be in competitive sports or join a women's group if they felt they could not fit in or compete as equals.