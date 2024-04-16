Newcastle Herald
Letters

Limbo for Queens Wharf building comes at cost to Newcastle's facade

By Letters to the Editor
April 17 2024 - 4:00am
Queens Wharf in December last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
I have emailed Newcastle council regarding Queens Wharf. The fire was in 2020, but they told me there's still no decision on whether they will renovate or sell the building. It's yet another area that is not a good look for Newcastle. Why does it take so long, and how much is it costing taxpayers to have it left in this state?

