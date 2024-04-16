All hands on deck as John Hunter redevelopment gathers pace

The $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct is rapidly evolving with 450 workers on site each day.
Concrete has been poured for all four levels of the new multi-storey car park, which will deliver more than 900 car parking spaces for staff, patients and visitors.
Work is also underway to connect the existing hospital to the new acute services building via three new link bridges. These new link bridges will align with the hospital's existing main entry.
Work on new and existing roads to connect the precinct to the Rankin Park to Jesmond section of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass is also nearing completion.
The acute services building is scheduled for completion late next year with refurbishment of some areas of the existing hospital to follow.
The precinct is expected to be completed in 2027.
The precinct will significantly increase the capacity to provide essential healthcare services to Newcastle, the greater Hunter region and northern NSW communities.
It will include:
