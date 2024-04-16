Scott hopes 'there's more seasons to come' as Jets set for top-two teams

NEWCASTLE goalkeeper Ryan Scott has played more A-League Men's games this season than all four combined previously at Western United.
And he has no plans on stopping anytime soon.
Midway through his two-year deal at the Jets, Scott hopes there's more to come on the back of clocking up 90 minutes in each and every round (25) so far during 2023-2024.
"I was obviously grateful for the opportunity to come to Newcastle, probably in a time where I wasn't really sure where I was at in my career," Scott, 28, told the Newcastle Herald after training on Tuesday.
"I played 21 games at Western United over four seasons. Thought I'd found my feet a couple of years ago, but then spent a couple of years on the bench after that.
"But I guess that sort of made me hungry to prove that I was capable.
"Probably a little bit of a slow start in cup [knockout] in pre-season, but I guess I just needed a bit of time to familiarise myself with playing week in and week out.
"Feel like I've grown through the season and been really happy with how I've gone.
"I love playing here, love the area and love living here, so hopefully there's more seasons to come."
Newcastle (27 points), ranked 10th on the ladder and out of finals contention, host joint leaders Wellington and Central Coast (49) at McDonald Jones Stadium in the last two rounds.
The Jets arrive following back-to-back wins posted for the first time this campaign and have claimed seven points from three outings, but speculation continues to swirl about the club's ownership.
"It's a pretty unique situation we find ourselves in," Scott said.
"They [Phoenix, Mariners] have obviously both had very good seasons and deserve to be at the top of the table.
"They'll be coming desperate for a win so the pressure's on them I guess.
"They've got a lot to play for and we're more playing for pride and playing for Newcastle.
"There's been a bit of press around the club's situation so we've really been trying to show that passion and fight for the club in these tough times.
"We just want to keep ticking along and finish off well and hopefully we can dictate who wins it [minor premiership]."
Friday's fixture kicks off at 7:45pm.
