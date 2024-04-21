Wild ride from Venice to the Hunter Valley on some well-travelled horses

After Napoleon was defeated in Waterloo in 1815, William was with allied troops in Paris when he received an unusual assignment in his role as a military engineer. Together with Samuel Augustus Perry, they were given the task of removing the four bronze horses installed atop the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel in Paris and returning them "home" to Venice intact. The four 13 feet-tall "Horses of St Mark" had been looted from Venice by Napoleon in 1797. They had been Venetian icons for more than 500 years.