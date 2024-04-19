Unique property opportunity awaits savvy investor in sought after location

PLUS DA Approval for 2 x 3 bedroom duplex/townhouse
3 beds | 2 bath | 1-2 car
Discover the unparalleled potential of this distinctive property boasting a DA-approved three-lot subdivision perfectly positioned on a level 810sqm block opposite Newcastle Racecourse.
"The DA approval consists of a three lot subdivision which also includes the fully renovated art deco period home as lot 1 of the strata plan," listing agent Joe Di Claudio of Dowling Property Group said.
"The home has been completely renovated and consists of three bedrooms, master with ensuite and walk-in robe, large family bathroom, open plan living area & large family size kitchen.
"Lots 2 and 3 are land-only sites DA-approved for a two storey townhouses/duplex development. Each dwelling would consist of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single garage."
The current DA consent requires the purchaser to purchase all three strata lots.
"Once the duplex is built and at completion stage the DA allows for each site to be registered separately therefore allowing them to be sold separately," Joe said.
"This allows flexibility to either sell off individually, keep some or all."
The property is well located just 10 minutes from the Newcastle CBD, a 10 minute walk to Hamilton shopping strip mall, and a five to seven minute drive to Merewether Beach.
"With great buyer demand in the area the property is well suited to first home buyers, investors, builders and executive couples," Joe said.
