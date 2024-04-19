Brand-new architectural masterpiece embodies essence of barefoot luxury

4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Introducing a brand-new architectural masterpiece that embodies the essence of barefoot luxury and a laid-back Australian coastal vibe, all while catering to the practical needs of family living.
Elevated up from the street, you'll be embraced by the gentle caress of natural light and sea breezes.
Sweeping north-easterly vistas across Merewether and the ocean create an ambiance of serenity and seclusion across three exquisite levels, seamlessly connected by a lift.
"This property has just completed construction and is now ready for the lucky purchaser to obtain occupation for the first time," listing agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property said.
"It boasts several remarkable attributes, such as a tandem garage capable of accommodating 4 cars, three levels seamlessly connected by a lift, panoramic views to the northeast spanning Merewether, Bar Beach, and Strzelecki, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen overlooking the spacious landscaped lawn and plunge pool.
"It exudes coastal finesse, courtesy of its use of natural timbers, Callala stone, and bespoke finishes.
"Several artisans have lent their expertise to craft this haven, including Loughlin Furniture for custom made vanities, Bliss Kitchens & Joinery for the exquisite island kitchen and butler's pantry, Octopus Garden Designs for the landscaping, and Plungie Pools for the swimming pool."
As you step into the tandem garage on the entry level, you'll discover a 6.3m x 10.1m multi-purpose space with plumbing connections, offering endless possibilities.
"Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking for a home gym, a car aficionado needing ample storage, or a hobbyist/tradesperson in need of workspace, this area has you covered," Lyndall said.
The mid-level boasts four spacious bedrooms, two under-floor heated bathrooms, a rumpus room with study nook, and a deck, creating a peaceful sanctuary for relaxation.
The top floor is designed for living and entertaining, featuring an open-plan area anchored by a stunning island kitchen.
Slide back the glass doors and step onto the paved deck, where you can soak in the breathtaking ocean and Strzelecki views.
And if you're in the mood for a change of scenery, head to the rear and entertain your friends in the fully equipped barbecue kitchen before taking a refreshing dip in the pool.
Nearby, Merewether surf beach and iconic ocean baths beckon you for a rejuvenating dip.
"Merewether stands out as a premier suburb in Newcastle, drawing buyers from near and far due to its close proximity to venues, restaurants, schools and the beach," Lyndall said.
