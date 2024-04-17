Private crimes have very public consequences for far too many of us

CRIMINAL cases must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Civil cases must be proven on the balance of probabilities, a lesser and I believe more realistic standard.
The judgement by Justice Lee that Bruce Lehrmann is a liar and a rapist, will allow Brittany Higgins to sue for damages in a civil court ("Judge finds Lehrmann lied, raped Ms Higgins", Herald, 16/4). But I expect Ms Higgins is unlikely to do this.
Even if Ms Higgins succeeds, Mr Lehrmann probably cannot afford to pay damages and legal fees and is likely to declare bankruptcy. Ms Higgins may need to be satisfied with a moral victory. It is estimated that Australia has 150,000 or more rapes per year, or that 0.6 per cent of men commit rapes each year. Most rapes are not reported to police.
By its very nature, rape is a private crime. In a criminal trial, the judge is often faced with a contest of credibility, a he-said-she said situation. Consequently, only half of men put on trial for rape are convicted.
Because of the unlikelihood of success, and the certainty of reliving the trauma if called to the witness stand, most women refuse to criminally charge their rapists. Meanwhile, rapists who go unreported are free to rape again. The law really is an ass.
WELL done, Australia Post. I sent an Easter card from Kotara to Rutherford; it arrived the week after Easter. I had an Easter card sent to me from Rutherford to Fern Bay; it arrived 14 days later. Mail came from Sale in Victoria; it only took five days, which was much better.
I could have caught the train to Maitland and back for $2.50. You have the hide to increase postage stamps to $1.50, cut delivery days to every second day and think you're doing a great service. You must be joking. Looks like now we'll have to send our mail a month before if it has any chance of being delivered within a reasonable time. Do the posties get every second day off? There aren't enough parcels to keep every mailroom worker and the posties as well. I think it's a profit rort.
THIS letter is a response to Alissa Jones letter regarding under-utilised ovals ("Many sport fields are under-used", Letters, 12/4). Yes, Lambton Jaffas have provided fields for their teams - at Wallarah and Blackley ovals. Lose them, and they will struggle.
City of Newcastle's Strategic Sports Plan states that many grounds are under-utilised. They fail to mention that a survey was conducted during COVID and post-COVID. No actual statistics are supplied, so it seems a generalisation.
Talk to anyone who lives near these ovals, or uses them, and they will disagree with the claim. A new study needs to be held so figures are accurate. Grounds are always shared.
The New Lambton Juniors Soccer Club's opposition to this stadium being built is a recognition of the fact that teams that used these grounds will need to be pushed onto other grounds. The soccer club also admirably addressed the other issues surrounding the loss of these grounds; loss of green space, playing fields, how it affects the high school and the huge impact on public amenity and traffic. All serious issues, but Ms Jones fails to address them in her letter. Quantities or locations of nearby grounds to be upgraded were not supplied, just another sweeping statement. We actually need more grounds. There are a proposed 16,600 homes to be built in Broadmeadow. Wake up council. These ovals are precious. A basketball stadium needs to be built elsewhere.
WITH the expansion of the state Labor government's transport-oriented development planning changes to include Cockle Creek and Cardiff stations ("Hunter stations added to state's apartment push", Herald 13/4), and the changes being finalised this month, time is running out for the government to ensure that this housing opportunity benefits people rather than developers.
I attended the Hunter Community Alliance's founding assembly last Wednesday and completely agree with our alliance's call to guarantee at least 15 per cent of the developments are affordable housing. Housing is a human right, not a commodity for profit.
It is now up to Labor Planning Minister Paul Scully to listen to our community's calls and guarantee affordable housing as part of these developments.
CEOs from Coles and Woolies have been grilled over alleged price gouging. This has come from the continuing increase in the cost of living in Australia. If this is the case, Australians should be demanding that the government undergo the same grilling, as they are the real reason that the cost of living in Australia has skyrocketed. But it's all "nothing to see here".
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb is quick to move on terrorists, it seems; almost faster than HR personnel on the force's media advisors. What are we paying for here?
PETER Devey ("One-eyed vision limits our view", Letters, 17/4) seems to be overlooking the fact that I'm just an old, bald bloke in a rocking chair musing on the world's maladies. Peter Dutton is the man who contends he's a suitable fit for our highest public office. His complete inability to ever take a bipartisan position will ensure his political oblivion in my opinion.
GREG Hunt ("Nuclear push is about emissions ", Letters, 17/4), nuclear produces toxic radio-active waste. There is one emissions free source - H2O used the right way.
THE electricity sector accounts for 33 per cent of Australia's emissions and John Ure is right to question the viability of the Coalition's nuclear power plans. He rightly points out that "without corporate financial investment, it just isn't going to happen" ("Investment's what costs nuclear", Letters, 16/4). But the bigger concern is the Coalition's lack of overall climate policy. For example, when will we hear how it plans to reduce emissions in the transport and agricultural sectors, 21 per cent and 18 per cent respectively?
