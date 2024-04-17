Private crimes have very public consequences for far too many of us

The New Lambton Juniors Soccer Club's opposition to this stadium being built is a recognition of the fact that teams that used these grounds will need to be pushed onto other grounds. The soccer club also admirably addressed the other issues surrounding the loss of these grounds; loss of green space, playing fields, how it affects the high school and the huge impact on public amenity and traffic. All serious issues, but Ms Jones fails to address them in her letter. Quantities or locations of nearby grounds to be upgraded were not supplied, just another sweeping statement. We actually need more grounds. There are a proposed 16,600 homes to be built in Broadmeadow. Wake up council. These ovals are precious. A basketball stadium needs to be built elsewhere.