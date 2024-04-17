How Schiller signing for Knights could shuffle Newcastle's 2025 plans

Veteran Tyson Frizell is not the only Knights player battling to overcome a hamstring injury. Kalyn Ponga's fullback understudy Fletcher Sharpe is also sidelined. The good news is both are edging closer to a return. Frizell is a rough hope of playing against the Dolphins in round 8 but is more likely for the following week at home against the Warriors while Sharpe faces another fortnight out before his return.