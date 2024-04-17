How Schiller signing for Knights could shuffle Newcastle's 2025 plans

Dane Gagai's future at the Knights beyond this season was always going to be clouded given his veteran status and the club's tight salary cap position for 2025.
The signing of Canberra Raiders outside back James Schiller only complicates things for the former Test and Origin centre with Schiller telling the Raiders the lure of playing centre in Newcastle was a factor in his decision to leave.
On form, it's a no-brainer to keep Gagai for another year and it may still happen if he takes a big pay cut on his $550,000 deal. But when Knights officials were working on squad projections for 2025 a year or two back, Gagai, who turns 34 in January, probably didn't feature in their discussions.
The Knights will have to muzzle a lethal Bulldogs left edge on Sunday if they are to come away with their third win of the season. The combination of Matt Burton, Vilaime Kikau, Bronson Xerri and flying winger Josh Addo-Carr will be a big attacking threat for the Dogs and the Knights' right edge will need to be on full alert.
Coach Adam O'Brien surprised last week when he opted to use regular left winger Greg Marzhew on the right flank when he returned from injury against the Roosters, retaining Enari Tuala on the left.
It won't surprise if he switches them back this week so Tuala can mark Addo-Carr.
Newcastle's kicking in general play has largely been abysmal this season which begs the question: What is being done to fix it?
With field position such a vital component of the game, landing shallow, uncontested mid-field bombs on your opponent's 30 metre line seems to have become the norm for the Knights rather than the exception. And it is hurting them big time.
Neither Jackson Hastings, Jack Cogger or Tyson Gamble are huge kickers but there is no doubt a lack of timing and execution has contributed to the Knights having one of the competition's poorest kicking games.
To make matters worse this week against the Bulldogs, who incidentally boast the code's biggest kicker in Matt Burton, Kalyn Ponga's left-foot option won't be available due to his hip pointer injury. Maybe Phoenix Crossland, who can launch them, could be an answer when he comes off the bench.
The Knights hired Daryl Halligan to fix the club's goal-kicking woes. Maybe it's time to call in someone to assist with the punt kicking as well.
Veteran Tyson Frizell is not the only Knights player battling to overcome a hamstring injury. Kalyn Ponga's fullback understudy Fletcher Sharpe is also sidelined. The good news is both are edging closer to a return. Frizell is a rough hope of playing against the Dolphins in round 8 but is more likely for the following week at home against the Warriors while Sharpe faces another fortnight out before his return.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien, club legend Danny Buderus and head of football Peter Parr made the trip to Leichhardt Oval last Saturday for the NSWRL junior representative semi-finals.
The Knights crushed the Steelers 44-16 in the SG Ball under-19 game and face St George on Saturday in a preliminary final with both the under-19 and under-17 female sides also advancing with wins.
Teenage goal-kicking fullback Connor Votano was clearly one player to impress O'Brien in the Ball game. He was spotted training with the full-time squad this week.
They say an apple doesn't fall far from the tree and that's certainly the case with the Knights' Lisa Fiaola Cup girls team that takes on the Bulldogs in the semi-finals of the Under 17's NSWRL competition on Saturday at Leichhardt Oval. Four of the Knights' girls have fathers who played in the ARL/NRL.
Prop Brooklyn Davico is the daughter of former Knights and Raiders prop Luke Davico, bench player Lily Ryan's dad is Bulldogs premiership-winner Andrew Ryan, Knights legend Robbie O'Davis' daughter Dior is in the extended squad while halfback Isla Hodgson's father is Michael Hodgson, who played more than 200 top-grade games for the Eels, Raiders, Titans and Bulldogs.
Englishman Kai Pearce-Paul came up with his best performance in a Knights jersey last round to take the top points in Baz's Best player of the year competition.
Rd 6: Knights v Roosters: 3 Kai Pearce-Paul 2 Kalyn Ponga 1 Bradman Best
Leaderboard: 8 Kalyn Ponga 5 Dane Gagai, Leo Thompson 4 Tyson Frizell, Kai Pearce-Paul 3 Adam Elliott
