Soak up the mesmerising views at amazing beachside inner city apartment

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Get ready to be swept off your feet by the stunning vistas from this beachside apartment in the McCaffrey wing of the Royal Apartments complex.
You'll be treated to uninterrupted views that showcase Newcastle Beach, the canoe pool, ocean baths, and Nobbys headland.
The glass-fronted interiors put these views front and centre.
Whether you're watching whales migrate, dolphins play, or simply soaking in magical sunrises, you'll be treated to a front row seat.
A flawless open plan lounge and dining area seamlessly blend with a Miele-appointed Caesarstone kitchen, flooded with natural light and refreshed by ocean breezes.
Step out onto the expansive alfresco terrace, stretching across the width of the apartment, accessible from both the living space and the master bedroom with its own ensuite.
This outdoor haven serves as a perfect setting for outdoor dining or unwinding after a swim or surf session.
Two additional bedrooms offer nighttime views of Christ Church Cathedral.
The world-class living experience doesn't end in your own apartment, as the resort amenities of a spa pool, gym and sauna await your pleasure, while outside, bars, restaurants, shopping, and the harbour are ready to be explored.
Ducted air-conditioning and ocean breezes keep you comfortable throughout the seasons
"This is a fabulous city location footsteps to Newcastle beach, restaurants and nightlife," listing agent Jesse Wilton from Wilton Lemke said.
