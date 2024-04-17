Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

National Defence Strategy eyes Hunter as Indo-Pacific industry hub in $50 billion military spend

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated April 17 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter has been earmarked as a defence manufacturing and maintenance hub in the Indo-Pacific in the first National Defence Strategy released by the federal government on April 17. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Hunter has been earmarked as a defence manufacturing and maintenance hub in the Indo-Pacific in the first National Defence Strategy released by the federal government on April 17. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter region has been positioned as a defence industry hub in the Indo-Pacific in the Albanese government's first National Defence Strategy, released in a major speech by Richard Marles, the federal portfolio minister, on Wednesday, April 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.