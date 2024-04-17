Newcastle Knights tempt young Canberra Raiders flyer to jump ship

THE Newcastle Knights are close to announcing the signing of James Schiller after agreeing to terms with the young Canberra Raiders flyer.
It is understood Schiller has informed Raiders coach Ricky Stuart that he has accepted Newcastle's offer to join them next year, on a deal for at least the following two seasons.
The 22-year-old, who debuted in the NRL in 2022, has played in 14 top-grade games, scoring nine tries.
This season he has crossed the stripe five times for Canberra in three appearances, to sit equal second on the NRL's leading tryscorers' list.
He also scored twice for the Raiders in their heart-breaking 30-28 loss to the Knights in last season's elimination final at McDonald Jones Stadiium.
As well as outbidding Canberra financially, it is understood that Knights management have indicated to Schiller that he will be given an opportunity to push for a spot in the centres, having spent most of his NRL career on the wing.
Newcastle have deliberately left a vacancy on this year's roster in the hope that they might be able to sign an outside back mid-season, but it is considered highly unlikely the Raiders will consider granting an early release for Schiller, whose form has been so impressive that former NSW Origin winger Nick Cotric has been playing in reserve grade.
Three of Newcastle's outside backs - veteran Dane Gagai, experienced Enari Tuala and injury-plagued rookie Krystian Mapapalangi - are all off contract at the end of this season.
Gagai, 33, told the Newcastle Herald recently that he felt capable of playing for another two or three years, and he has presented a strong case for retention with some outstanding displays this season.
He was recently named in Billy Slater's extended Queensland squad for this year's State of Origin series.
The recruitment of Schiller reverses the recent flow of players between Newcastle and the national capital.
Canberra's squad features a host of former Knights, including Hudson Young, Joseph Tapine, Danny Levi, Zac Hosking, Zac Woolford, Simi Sasagi and Pasami Saulo.
Schiller is a cousin of Newcastle forward Jack Hetherington, whose father, Brett, is a Raiders Hall of Famer after helping them win the 1994 grand final.
The Knights had expressed interest in Penrith dynamo Sunia Turuva but it is understood Schiller is their fall-back option.
Schiller's contract is not expected to be rubber-stamped by the NRL for another couple of weeks, which left Knights football manager Peter Parr unable to comment.
