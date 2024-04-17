Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights tempt young Canberra Raiders flyer to jump ship

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 17 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:05pm
Canberra's James Schiller tackles Newcastle's Dane Gagai in last year's semi-final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
THE Newcastle Knights are close to announcing the signing of James Schiller after agreeing to terms with the young Canberra Raiders flyer.

