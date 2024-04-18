Weekend planner: Jets semi, Stardust Circus, markets and holiday fun

April Market 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Arts In The Yard 10am to 10.45am, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Dawn French Is A Huge Twat (UK) 1pm & 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Disney's Newsies JR 2pm & 6pm, Young People's Theatre, corner of Lawson & Lindsay Streets, Hamilton.
Elemental Saturday & Sunday 10am to 4pm, Nobbys Lighthouse, Newcastle East.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Lake Macquarie City Markets 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Limbo The Return - Spiegeltent Saturday 5.30pm, 7.45pm & Sunday 5.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Lina Buck: It Isn't Always, Always Saturday & Sunday 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, Mima, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point.
Mega Creatures at Hunter Valley Gardens Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 9pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Monster Jump Newcastle 9.30am to 3.30pm, Griffith Park, Stockton.
Newcastle Book Boyfriend Expo Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Newcastle City Hall.
Newcastle Roller Derby League - Fort Smashleys vs Harbour Hellcats 6.30pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Oaxaca Fiesta: Mexican Street Food & Cocktails 6pm to 8pm, Nags Head Hotel, Brunker Road, Adamstown.
Pop, Bubble & Fizz Masterclass 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Newcastle Museum, 6 Workshop Way, Newcastle.
Screenscrapes 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, Mima, Speers Point.
Small Museum - Simone Rosenbauer Saturday & Sunday, 8am to 2pm, Maitland Regional Art Gallery, 230 High Street, Maitland.
Stardust Circus Saturday 3pm, 6pm & Sunday 11am, 2pm, Richardson Park, Hamilton North.
The Gender Bender 9pm, Bernie's Bar, 410 King Street, Newcastle.
The Jungle Book 2pm & 7pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
The Wiggles World of Dance Disco 11.30am to 1pm, 8/4a Garnett Road, East Maitland.
True Vintage Markets 8am to 1pm, Adamstown Uniting Church, 228 Brunker Road, Adamstown.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to 12pm, corner of Glebe and Brunker Roads, Adamstown.
A-League Women's Semi-final 1st Leg - Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City 3pm, Maitland Sportsground.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle North Stars vs Adelaide Adrenaline 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Cheese & Wine Tasting Expedition 4pm to 6.30pm, Urban Deli & Bar, 143 Darby Street, Newcastle.
City of Newcastle Marathon 6am, Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle East.
Fire & Flow Jam 3pm to 7.30pm, King Edward Park Rotunda, The Hill.
Homegrown Markets 10am, Speers Point Park.
Icky Sticky High Tea 10am to 5pm, Crystalbrook Kingsley, Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie Motorcycle Club Championship Round 1 6am, 267 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Long Jetty Festival 10am to 7pm, Long Jetty Foreshore.
Marina Market 11am to 3pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Markets On The Green 2pm to 5pm, Club Lambton, 51 Karoola Road, Lambton.
Meat Your Maker - A Wine and Beef Showcase 12pm to 3pm, The Edwards, 148 Parr Street, Newcastle West.
Memorial Walk Sunset Service 5pm to 6pm, Strzelecki Lookout, The Hill.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 3pm, Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle Triathlon Club Race 6 6.30am, Pitt Street Reserve, Stockton.
The John Hunter Children's Hospital Kids Club High Tea Fundraiser 1pm, Bartholomew's, 145 King Street, Newcastle.
Karise Eden Saturday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Hussy Hicks, with Minnie Marks Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Richard Clapton Saturday 8.30pm, Belmont 16s.
Out Last Enemy, with Evocatus, The Loom Of Time, Sanctuary For None, Shatterface, 7.30pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Nunchukka Superfly, with The Strike Outs, The Outliers, Saturday 7pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Iron Blanket, with Tantichrist, Buddhadatta, The Strike Outs, Sugar Beets, Caster, Saturday 11am to 6pm, Hiss & Crackle Records, 16 Council Street, Wallsend.
Ill Natured, with Restraining Order (USA), Downside, Skorn, Feel The Pain, Saturday 7.30pm, Newcastle Hotel, Islington.
Amigo The Devil (USA), with The Blackwater Fever, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Daniel Townsend, with Anousha Victoire, The Emerald Ruby, Sunday 5pm to 8.30pm, Grand Hotel, Newcastle.
Anaiya & The Late Night Change, Sunday 3.30pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
