Don't take sporting chance with Lake character

The medieval ritual of church bell ringing should not disturb people's sleep in a modern secular state. If people want to attend church that is up to them. But if they and their clergy insist on "traditional" bell-ringing, and the church is surrounded by residential housing, then their church should be relocated in a light industrial zone out of earshot. In these areas, congregations can ring bells, sing out and make noise as much as they like. In light industrial areas, churches won't worry local workshops, since most workshops don't operate on Sundays. Other church activities are normally held on weeknights, after all the workshops have closed. Traffic and parking shouldn't be problems on Sundays and weeknights.