Don't take sporting chance with Lake character

THE Newcastle Herald has done a stellar job of writing about the use of jet skis on our local waterways including fines handed out to users in January for various breaches of water safety rules ("Port, lake jet ski riders cop fines", Newcastle Herald 9/1).
Jet skis have been banned from Sydney Harbour since 2001 and for good reason.
Across the weekend in question, Eleebana residents were subjected to high-decibel noise. That's along with the obvious environmental stressors that come from small aquatic craft that can reach speeds of 110km/h (and cost up to $150K and that's before taking into account the monster trucks transporting them).
Neither Lake Macquarie council nor Maritime Services had information about the event, apparently. An overriding concern however is the culture being actively pursued by the government. Consider the $95 million Black Rock Motor Resort in Teralba, ongoing Superboat comps and now apparently jet ski races.
We have world class sailors who cut their teeth on Lake Macquarie and participate in international comps, for example Sail GP and foiling moth races. Are we promoting these events which actually require skill and don't rely on fossil fuels?
I HOPE that on Sunday mornings when they toll their bells, St Mary's Anglican church in Maitland is surrounded by closed shops and not houses ("Chime and chime again: bells back in action", Herald 13/4).
I, for one, enjoy a good lie in on Sunday mornings. I resent church bells chiming out. What was church bell-ringing originally supposed to do in mediaeval times? Wake people up and remind them to attend church. Fine when people, whether they believed or not, were obliged to comply. Anyway, I thought the sabbath was meant to be a day of rest.
The medieval ritual of church bell ringing should not disturb people's sleep in a modern secular state. If people want to attend church that is up to them. But if they and their clergy insist on "traditional" bell-ringing, and the church is surrounded by residential housing, then their church should be relocated in a light industrial zone out of earshot. In these areas, congregations can ring bells, sing out and make noise as much as they like. In light industrial areas, churches won't worry local workshops, since most workshops don't operate on Sundays. Other church activities are normally held on weeknights, after all the workshops have closed. Traffic and parking shouldn't be problems on Sundays and weeknights.
I am glad that I don't live in a country where Islam is the official state religion, and where mosques are located slap-bang in the middle of housing areas. There, whether they approve of the practice or not, believers, non-practicing Muslims, hypocrites and infidels, all hear the call to prayer of the Muezzin blasted out from mosque loudspeakers five times every day.
SO Penny Wong is getting attacked for raising a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. I wonder why. The two state solution has been rejected by the Palestinian leaders more times than episodes of Days Of Our Lives. Conflicts in the Middle East have been going on for millennia and a solution, if any, will not be solved by some far off, un-knowledgeable diplomat speaking in a low monotone manner of perceived calm and wisdom. Bill Clinton put forward a two-state solution in the year 2000 which was rejected by the Palestinian leadership so I do not hold out too much hope for Penny.
Neville Aubrey ("Two-state solution last hope", Letters, 12/4), may believe a two-state solution will solve everything. Forgetting the original two-state solution decision of 1922 via the League of Nations - Jordan and soon the re-established Israel in 1948, when most Muslim nations declared war on Israel and expelled all Jews; however, Israel remained and flourished. Terror groups were created to dislodge Israel.
For peace Israel continually offered land and yet there was no peace. Every further two-state solution (effectively a three state solution) has been rejected by the leadership of the Palestinian people on every occasion. In 2005 for peace Israel removed at gunpoint Israelis from Gaza, giving the Palestinians the strip that was capable of fully funding itself. Ever since attacks from that area have continued to terrorise the Israelis via acts including launching missiles at civilians at Israeli schools, hospitals and all manner of non-combatant infrastructure.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong doesn't seem to understand there can never be any land deal until the Palestinian leadership and their people agree to live in peace with Israel.
WHY do I get the feeling that the real terrorists in Australia are the politicians who underfund our mental health services?
IN the article ("Threat to strip council planning powers", Newcastle Herald 16/4), the federal shadow assistant housing minister said the 505 Minmi Road, Fletcher housing proposal is a "no brainer". Given an uninformed comment like that, I believe the assistant minister is the "no brainer".
CAN the media obsession with Bruce Lehrmann, Brittany Higgins and Lisa Wilkinson now stop? It has been non stop for almost two years. Very similar to the D-grade reality shows that get dished up. Surely there are more important things to report than the he-said, she-said garbage.
NUCLEAR power is not "emissions free". It involves superheating water. Water vapour is a greenhouse gas. Lighter-than-air transport vehicles, using hot air (and hot hydrogen) would be a better use of nuclear fission heat. Greg Hunt ("Nuclear push is about emissions", Letters, 17/4): renewables support smart lighting. We do not need lights on 24/7. People need to sleep before they are "woke".
WE have had enquiries into banking and supermarkets with findings not in favour of consumers. Now we should have a good hard look into the biggest rip-off artists of them all: let's delve into the insurance industry.
MOLLY the magpie has recently captured our attention, having been temporarily removed from her 'family' of two dogs and some humans. There's a delightful novel, set in New Zealand sheep country, about a 'humanised' magpie which you may wish to read. The Axeman's Carnival by Catherine Chidgey tells the story of a magpie which takes on human qualities and gets an online profile. Completely unbelievable but the story contains many social issues. Enjoy.
