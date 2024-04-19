Hitting out at cops on job is beyond an attack in my eyes

A TERRORIST by definition is "someone who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians".
Obviously police determined this describes the allegations against the youth who attacked the bishop, but what about the unruly element in the crowd who directed violence and intimidation against the police, ambulance and first responders, who went on a rampage damaging police cars and public property?
I hope the police can review all video footage, identify those involved and bring the full weight of justice to bear on them. I hope the courts then deal with them in the manner expected by the community. This type of behaviour is not wanted nor acceptable.
Why would anyone put their hand up to join the police force, ambulance and nursing services when they have to face so many fools? They run into them either at protests or cases like the alleged stabbing of a bishop, where bystanders also went on a rampage, damaging houses, and police vehicles. Most disturbing of all is the harm that behaviour caused to several police.
Why in blazes would anyone put their hands up and put their lives at risk to become a front liner and not be backed, protected, nor paid appropriately by this government?
YOU state in your editorial ("Violence must never become the norm", Opinion, 15/4), that we can never accept that domestic violence is intractable. I'm afraid we must, because it is. As you state in your article it goes on in all levels of society and this is true.
As we sink into new levels of depravity because of the breakdown of order, and discipline, in society we see a huge upsurge of violence. Why would the violence of domestic violence be any different? With more and more people on drugs, where kids are commiting crimes that only adults would have committed a few decades ago, where there is generally no respect for anything anymore, why would anyone take the slightest notice of calls for them to change their ways?
I work at a busy transport interchange and every year the violence keeps escalating, the age of the perpetrators becomes younger and the domestic violence comes further into the open. Men screaming abuse at women at train stations and bus interchanges is now a common sight.
People don't take the slightest notice of calls for them to change.
Until the end of time there will always be mass shootings in the US, war in the Middle East and domestic violence all over the world. Nothing will stop it.
MICHAEL Gormly ("Coal power relied on big subsidies too", Letters, 17/4): the coal generators were a publicly owned and built resource unlike the privately owned renewable wind and solar farms. When the coal stations were built, there were no alternative efficient power sources unlike in the case for subsidised renewables today. Those subsidies often go to some of the richest people in Australia. History shows that publicly subsidised businesses invariably fail when subsidies end. In Australia, subsidised renewable farms can make a profit without generating. Why is that do you think?
THE Bureau of Meteorology declared El Nino was in effect in September, 2023 and said the weather phenomenon was likely to develop during spring.
It was due to bring with it a dry, hot summer and pose challenges for the crop and livestock sectors while also creating a heightened risk of severe bushfires.
Climate change alarmists were overcome, and farmers followed the prediction and sold off livestock. Guess what? The opposite happened, with significant rain across eastern states and a wetter than average summer. And we're expected to believe the BOM's predictions on long term climate change?
HONESTLY, when is Newcastle going to stop accepting these lapses in judgements and stop automatically voting in the same old, same old?
Integrity in politics is everything - almost all politicians run this line at voting time, but, as we have seen, many politicians do not seem to walk the talk.
It allegedly took Tim Crakanthorp's internal staff to stand up and be counted to bring what ICAC concluded was a breach of public trust to life; in my opinion, it should not have come to that if it was a genuine mistake.
I find it unacceptable, and Newcastle has lost out yet again.
We are in the wilderness, and do not have a voice at the key table of decisions.
Regarding ICAC's investigation into Tim Crakanthorp ("'Breach of public trust'", Herald, 12/4).
The Herald was able to reveal the details of ICAC's report due to Mr Crakanthorp's 'creditworthy' permission to publish the report. ICAC's report reveals an extensive investigation.
As an interested observer of the curious Neylon letters affair, I would like to ask two questions: Did Pinnacle conduct a forensic analysis of Mr Bath's laptop? Did Pinnacle examine Mr Bath's metadata?
DICK Smith has taken out full-page adverts in national newspapers to highlight the failure of successive governments to produce a population plan that would cater for the limits of growth that are dictated by our fragile soils, water scarcity and climate change.
It is an issue that concerns the majority of our population, but one ignored by the major parties and the Greens and, alarmingly, very few politicians.
Perhaps my local member may reply to my letters on it.
I'M confident I speak for many other voters and taxpayers when I say how disappointing it is that Tim Crakanthorp is allowed to remain in Parliament having broken the ministerial code of conduct.
I believe not sacking Mr Crakanthorp also shows Chris Minns' true colours. What message does this inaction send to others who, in the future, may consider trying to feather their own nests? It's no wonder politicians, generally speaking, are held in such low esteem.
Grow a backbone, Mr Premier, and do the right and decent thing that your position dictates.
