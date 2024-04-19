Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Hitting out at cops on job is beyond an attack in my eyes

By Letters to the Editor
April 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police in Wakeley after the stabbing on Monday night. Picture by AAP
Police in Wakeley after the stabbing on Monday night. Picture by AAP

A TERRORIST by definition is "someone who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.