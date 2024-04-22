No way of gauging if rollout of renewables will fit the bill

But the days of electricity from fossil fuels are over, the planet is cooking, there is no choice. New giant transmission lines are to be built across the Hunter to haul electricity from wind and solar farms in the renewable energy zones (called REZs) in the Central West-Orana, New England and upper Hunter regions. Back-up batteries will be assembled on the old power station sites where they can link readily to the network, and a gas-fired firming plant is being erected at Kurri Kurri, a partner to the one at Colonga at Lake Munmorah. Ending fossil fuel dependence - decarbonising the grid, as they say - is massive in scope, it is costly and ambitious.