Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'I'm alive': The 16yo boy who stared down death and chose to live

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
April 19 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cameron McCallum's escape from death has left him with a strong and inspiring will to live.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.