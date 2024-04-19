Hunter Disability Magazine - April Edition 2024

Welcome to the April edition of Hunter Disability Magazine 2024, published by the Newcastle Herald on behalf of Australian Community Media.
Hunter Disability Magazine strives to inform and inspire our community on how we can work together to make real, tangible differences for those living with disability.
Our cover stories this edition are about accessible and inclusive tourism and the benefits it provides individuals, businesses, communities, and society as a whole by promoting diversity, equality, and mutual respect.
It's not just about providing physical access; it's about creating environments where everyone feels welcome, valued, and able to fully participate in the travel experience.
As well as that, Hunter Disability Magazine provides people living with a disability in the Hunter information about the latest products, services, technology aids and equipment on the market, as well as information about service providers and government initiatives.
