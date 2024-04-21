Kalyn Ponga foot injury could cruel his Queensland Origin hopes

The Newcastle Knights were in a world of pain on Sunday night after skipper Kalyn Ponga suffered a possible long-term injury in a 36-12 hammering from Canterbury at Accor Stadium.
The champion fullback was replaced in the 53rd minute, and most initially assumed he had aggravated the hip-pointer problem he sustained 10 days earlier against Sydney Roosters.
But it was subsequently revealed that he had suffered suspected ligament damage in his foot, and he emerged from the dressing rooms in a protective boot.
He will undergo scans on Monday but in all likelihood is facing a stretch on the sidelines that is likely to present Brisbane's Reece Walsh with the rails run in their battle to wear the Queensland Origin No.1 jersey.
"It's a ligament in the foot," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after the game.
"It's not great signs for us. I couldn't tell you exactly what it is, but it's a ligament that goes down under the foot ... it's not good.
"We'll find out [the severity] tomorrow."
When Ponga went off, five-eighth Tyson Gamble deputised as custodian. O'Brien said veteran centre Dane Gagai and uncapped rookies David Armstrong and Fletcher Sharpe will be considered as replacement for Sunday's clash with the Dolphins.
"We'll get Dane back next week [from a calf strain]," O'Brien said.
"Whether Gags goes back there, I don't know. I'll have to have a look at it."
Adding to Newcastle's worries, there was a drama late in the match when Knights forward Jack Hetherington and Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney were sin-binned. Video footage emerged of Hetherington apparently confronting Mahoney in the players' tunnel, appearing to shape up, but it was unclear if he was serious or if it was just banter.
O'Brien said "I don't even know what you're talking about" when asked about the incident.
Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo, who coached Hetherington at Penrith, was inclined to give the fiery prop the benefit of the doubt.
"I don't think it's too serious," Crialdo said.
"Jack's a good fella.
"I've known Jack for a long time. He's a good guy.
"Sometimes he gets emotional, but he's a genuinely good person, so I don't think there'd be too much in it."
O'Brien said Hetherington's sin-binning was evidence of a "frustrated" team.
It was Newcastle's fifth loss in seven games this season and they have slipped to 15th on the competition ladder, ahead of only hapless South Sydney and Gold Coast.
For the Bulldogs, the comprehensive victory avenged two embarrassments against the Knights last year - a 66-0 slaughter at the same venue and a 42-6 belting in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.