Firebrand Jack left ruing lack of discipline

Knights forward Jack Hetherington has been left ruing his own indiscipline after copping a one-game suspension for his altercation with Canterbury hooker Reed Mahoney on Sunday.
Hetherington and Mahoney were sin-binned late in the match after a melee, during which they clashed verbally.
Video footage emerged later of Hetherington confronting Mahoney in the players' tunnel and appearing to shape up, before Bulldogs staff intervened.
The NRL match-review panel on Monday issued Hetherington with a grade-two contrary-conduct charge, and Knights officals pleaded guilty to accept a one-match ban. It is unclear if he will also be sanctioned by the club.
It is the first time the 27-year-old has been suspended since joining the Knights at the start of last season, but the 16th match he has missed through suspension across his 75-game NRL career.
After being sin-binned a couple of times last year for similar incidents, the former Penrith, Warriors and Bulldogs forward said he had consciously worked to avoid "little stupid brain snaps" in the heat of the moment.
Mat Croker, who was 18th man against the Bulldogs, shapes as Hetherington's likely replacement for Sunday's clash with the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium.
Mahoney, who clearly baited Hetherington, was handed a $1000 fine for grade-one contrary conduct.
