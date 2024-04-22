Offshore wind plan in Newcastle's port looks fine, but expect a whine

Rape is among the most serious of criminal offences. In his unequivocal finding that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, I have no doubt that Justice Michael Lee applied a very high standard of probability, perhaps approaching "beyond reasonable doubt" (despite his obligatory declaration that he was applying the civil standard). It could then be speculated that if Lehrmann's criminal trial had not been aborted by juror misconduct, the jury may well have found him guilty, but it seems we will never know.