Letters

Offshore wind plan in Newcastle's port looks fine, but expect a whine

By Letters to the Editor
April 23 2024 - 1:00am
An artist impression showing how a future offshore wind manufacturing facility could transform the port over the next decade.
The proposed wind turbine manufacturing zone on Kooragang Island looks like a good proposal. It certainly looks a lot better than the existing coal loaders. It will help to future-proof Newcastle Harbour and the NSW electricity grid.

