Sunken boat on lake floor, boom deployed to stop contamination

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Firefighting boat assists after boat sinks at Lake Macquarie. Pictures from Facebook

A SUNKEN boat remains on the floor of Lake Macquarie surrounded by a boom to stop any contamination leaking out while a salvage operation is organised.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

