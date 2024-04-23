Offshore wind 'eyesore' not set in stone for Newcastle yet

I WOULD refer to the photo on the cover of the Newcastle Herald ("Change in the wind", Herald, 19/4), for the proposed development in the Port of Newcastle.
What an eyesore, not something to look forward to for those people who have their million-dollar views of the harbour, and those planning to enjoy the harbour views in the future. Still, if the government is true to form, it will be many years before it eventuates, if it ever does.
NEWCASTLE Basketball needs new state-of-the-art facilities. City of Newcastle sees Wallarah Oval New Lambton as the new location, with a $25 million grant dangling over their heads for stage 1 of the proposal.
So far, there has been a non-advertised meeting at Lambton High and two drop-in sessions at the basketball courts. I believe this is insufficient publicity for such a major development. However, the New Lambton community has come together and is feverishly informing us all.
The major issues are flooding, noise, size of the buildings, loss of green space and traffic, but the list goes on. Examining the traffic debacle, the main north/south thoroughfare, Turton Road, will be even more clogged with vehicles trying to enter/exit Wallarah Oval. As there are not enough parking spaces in the proposed car park, the visitors will park in the neighbouring narrow streets.
Because the proponents are predicting 22,000 visitors a week, how on earth will Turton Road cope? There is a suggestion to park at the McDonald Jones Stadium. Now that would be diabolical if there is a Knights game. Also, parking across from Wallarah Oval would mean that the basketball people would have to walk across Turton Road at the pedestrian crossing, causing even more traffic delays and chaos.
The final decision will be made by the public servants from Sydney in the state planning department. I'm concerned they have no interest in our beautiful city.
WITH three strikes at the ball, you should be out. How many wrongs will this government make before they get something right?
In my opinion, the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the division it would have caused was definitely wrong. The promise of saving $275 on our power supply was simply wrong, and not giving our combat helicopters to Ukraine, but burying them instead, was morally wrong. Telling Israel how to conduct their war and not giving support was wrong.
Expecting solar and wind energy to replace power stations is wrong. Expecting taxpayers to support renewable energy is financially wrong. Not stopping antisemitism before it started was politically and morally wrong.
Destroying native forests to build wind farms and associated infrastructure is simply wrong. Not accepting nuclear energy for our national security and industrial ability will be wrong. I think I would run out of ink before this list comes to an end. In the world I know, three strikes at the ball and you are out. How many strikes does this government need?
Stephen Orford ("The high price of being ordinary", Letters, 13/4), I found your letter complaining about the 1.5 per cent extra charge at the airport quite astounding and out of kilter.
Many points you are complaining about are, I believe, due to the choices you are making adversely affecting your budget. If you make other choices, there isn't a problem.
Regarding the effect on your wallet, prices for any item at any airport are usually more - much more - than anywhere else, often at least doubled. You can buy elsewhere if you want.
Anything bought at a bar is a non-essential item. You can buy food and drink anywhere else, and it is usually just convenience that prompts someone to buy items from a bar.
It only contributes to the cost of living if you choose to use your money here rather than at the grocery store or at another retail outlet outside the airport that sells items cheaper.
For you to focus your comments on the 1.5 per cent surcharge for card purchases, when the bigger price difference is due to the premium many retail outlets charge at airports (probably due to premium retail rental costs, well, in my eyes that defies belief.
You chose to purchase at a bar at an airport - why aren't you boycotting the bar if you don't like the charge? I find complaining about a small extra charge for a non-essential item and a bar that sells costly items to be frivolous. I certainly would not be replying to you either if I was a politician.
My question to John Ure ("Investment's what costs nuclear", Letters, 16/4), about nuclear v renewables costs, is simple. You made reference that almost half the respondents to a survey conducted by Investor Group on climate change ranked renewables as the best chance on long-term returns.
Last time I did maths, that's less than the majority, which tells me that nuclear is still an investment possibility. Long-term cost comparisons way past my life expectancy would surely make nuclear cheaper?
Let the market decide, without massive government subsidies, consumers will be the winners.
The VAR strikes again. An absolute joke in the Sydney-Macarthur game. The commentators were nonplussed over the send off. Fabio, like Buijs, is a great actor. These blokes would never have survived playing in the fourth division back in my day.
HERE'S something to brighten your day. Question: what is it that a newborn baby and a number of old men have in common? Answer: no teeth, not much hair and the need for sleep during the day.
I HAVE decided to get proactively proactive about not being proactive which means I am not going to let Civic Park's grass grow under my feet and I am going to get overseas friends who love me and everything cause that's what friends are for ("With friends like these [redacted]", Topics 19/4).
WHAT an entertaining and informative read from Simon McCarthy ("With friends like these [redacted]",Topics, 19/4). Thank you, keep them coming.
THE Coalition is threatening that our region will be home to a nuclear power industry. That would be a retrograde step, away from the bright future we're heading towards. This seems a sneaky way to justify burning coal and gas for decades to come. Australia is rapidly transitioning towards cheap renewable energy with 40 per cent of the grid powered by solar, wind and hydro (sometimes more than 70 per cent). Let's continue that path, creating secure jobs and repairing the Hunter as much as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.