AMWU Hunter members building a brighter future for Aussie manufacturing

There's never been a more exciting time for manufacturing in the Hunter.- AMWU NSW & ACT Acting State Secretary Brad Pidgeon
Australian manufacturing has suffered through consecutive Liberal governments.
We rank last in the OECD when it comes to manufacturing self-sufficiency, producing only 68% of what we use.
We need to seize our opportunity to rebuild a strong domestic capability - to produce quality transport and energy infrastructure and to create secure, sustainable jobs.
At long last, Federal and State Governments are taking steps in the right direction, and it's important we get this right.
The NSW Government has announced the beginning of the procurement process for replacements of the Tangara fleet of suburban passenger trains by March 2027, with a focus on achieving a 50% domestic manufacturing rate within the contract. This fleet should be built by skilled workers and apprentices right here in the Hunter, delivering quality-built trains and jobs for Hunter workers.
A vital element of ensuring a strong and sustainable future for the manufacturing industry is training the workers of tomorrow. The Federal Government is investing in 480,000 fee-free TAFE courses to get the next generation of Hunter manufacturing workers in the classroom and on the tools.
The $1 billion Solar Sunshot program will also see funding for the development and manufacturing of solar infrastructure in the Hunter. Currently, a measly 1% of our solar panels are made here in Australia. With almost half a million new solar systems installed each year, this funding will mean lower consumer costs and secure jobs in the Hunter.
On April 11, the Albanese Government announced the Future Made in Australia Act, which will be instrumental in bringing manufacturing back onto Australian shores, transforming our energy grid, revitalising renewables manufacturing here in the Hunter, and securing a greener future for our planet.
"It's been a long time in the making, but as the leading union for manufacturing workers, we welcome the announcement from the Albanese Government," AMWU NSW & ACT Acting State Secretary Brad Pidgeon said.
"For too long, Australian workers have been denied the opportunity to participate in renewables manufacturing and the development of a vital sovereign capability.
"We grow things here, we dig things here, and it's about time we start building things here too. There's never been a more exciting time for manufacturing in the Hunter, and there's never been a more exciting time to be a member of the AMWU."
After over a decade of poor transport management and planning, our transport system in the Hunter and across the state finally needs to be prioritised, by increasing commuter services and ensuring future transport projects are built locally.
Rail Tram and Bus Union National Vice President and President of Hunter workers, Leanne Holmes, said Hunter commuters and workers deserve better, which is why the union is calling for change after having seen first-hand what privatisation, outsourcing and mismanagement does to the transport system.
"Over recent years, we have seen bus services and stops axed, rail services cut, and poor government planning combined with the government's decision to fight against common sense and safety has meant the region still hasn't got access to the new fleet of trains that were meant to be delivered years ago," Ms Holmes said.
"The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) NSW has been fighting alongside local commuters to improve services in the Hunter, especially in adding in extra services so people can easily get from A to B."
RTBU Branch Secretary, Alex Claassens, said the New Intercity Fleet, currently at Kangy Angy undergoing vital safety upgrades, was a classic example of poor transport planning.
"Rather than build the new fleet of trains here in Australia and consult with experts, the former NSW Government tried to cut corners by going overseas and purchasing off the shelf trains," Mr Claassens said.
"The RTBU NSW won its fight for modifications to the fleet, but a lot of pain and money could have been saved if the government did the right thing by workers and commuters in the first place.
"We've seen similar issues on our regional train fleet. The RTBU is now fighting to ensure the sleeper carriages are maintained following a decision by the former Liberal Government to axe them.
"Building and maintaining our transport here, keeping transport in public hands, and prioritising the safety of commuters and workers is crucial and we'll continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that happens."
Commuters who support calls for improved transport in NSW can join www.ourtransport.org.au