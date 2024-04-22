AMWU Hunter members building a brighter future for Aussie manufacturing Advertising Feature

There's never been a more exciting time for manufacturing in the Hunter. - AMWU NSW & ACT Acting State Secretary Brad Pidgeon

The AMWU is committed to seizing the opportunity to rebuild a strong domestic capability - to produce quality transport and energy infrastructure and to create secure, sustainable jobs. Picture supplied

Australian manufacturing has suffered through consecutive Liberal governments.



We rank last in the OECD when it comes to manufacturing self-sufficiency, producing only 68% of what we use.



We need to seize our opportunity to rebuild a strong domestic capability - to produce quality transport and energy infrastructure and to create secure, sustainable jobs.



At long last, Federal and State Governments are taking steps in the right direction, and it's important we get this right.

The NSW Government has announced the beginning of the procurement process for replacements of the Tangara fleet of suburban passenger trains by March 2027, with a focus on achieving a 50% domestic manufacturing rate within the contract. This fleet should be built by skilled workers and apprentices right here in the Hunter, delivering quality-built trains and jobs for Hunter workers.

A vital element of ensuring a strong and sustainable future for the manufacturing industry is training the workers of tomorrow. The Federal Government is investing in 480,000 fee-free TAFE courses to get the next generation of Hunter manufacturing workers in the classroom and on the tools.

The $1 billion Solar Sunshot program will also see funding for the development and manufacturing of solar infrastructure in the Hunter. Currently, a measly 1% of our solar panels are made here in Australia. With almost half a million new solar systems installed each year, this funding will mean lower consumer costs and secure jobs in the Hunter.

On April 11, the Albanese Government announced the Future Made in Australia Act, which will be instrumental in bringing manufacturing back onto Australian shores, transforming our energy grid, revitalising renewables manufacturing here in the Hunter, and securing a greener future for our planet.

"It's been a long time in the making, but as the leading union for manufacturing workers, we welcome the announcement from the Albanese Government," AMWU NSW & ACT Acting State Secretary Brad Pidgeon said.

"For too long, Australian workers have been denied the opportunity to participate in renewables manufacturing and the development of a vital sovereign capability.

