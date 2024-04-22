Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'No more': rally against gender-based violence

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated April 22 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle-based non-profit What Were You Wearing has organised a national rally against violence. Picture insert shows Ange McArthur, and file picture shows Sarah Williams. Picture Simone De Peak.
Newcastle-based non-profit What Were You Wearing has organised a national rally against violence. Picture insert shows Ange McArthur, and file picture shows Sarah Williams. Picture Simone De Peak.

As Maitland woman Ange McArthur began to unpack years of trauma, she was angry and tired.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.