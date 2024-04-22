Newcastle Herald
Jets import Carl Jenkinson to soldier on after shoulder injury

By Robert Dillon
April 22 2024 - 8:24pm
Newcastle Jets import Carl Jenkinson. Picture by Marina Neil
ENGLISH import Carl Jenkinson looks set to brave the pain barrier and take his place in Newcastle's starting line-up for Saturday's season-ending clash with arch-rivals Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium.

