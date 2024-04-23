Jason Hoffman prepares to farewell Jets ahead of 300th A-League appearance

JASON Hoffman's 300th A-League appearance may well be his last, as the Jets veteran prepares to farewell his hometown club.
Hoffman, 35, has indicated that Saturday's last-round derby between Newcastle and Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium will "probably be my final game for the Jets".
"All I can say is that at the end of this game, that will be the end of my 17th season as a professional footballer," Hoffman said before training on Tuesday.
"The majority of that time has been spent at Newcastle, which is something I'm extremely proud of.
"There are some opportunities for me looking to next year, but if I'm being honest this is probably going to be my final game for the Jets.
"For me to do that, hit 300 games and hopefully get three points would be an extremely positive way to end what has been a career I can be really proud of.
"And to do that in front of family and friends again on Saturday will be lovely."
Hoffman has been used off the bench in Newcastle's unbeaten run the last four games, helping the Jets earn eight competition points during that period.
He will join a select group of players to reach 300 A-League appearances, including former teammate Nikolai Topor-Stanley.
Local junior Hoffman debuted in 2007-2008, a campaign when the Jets experienced grand-final success.
Newcastle are 10th on the ladder in 2023-2024 and can finish anywhere from eighth to 11th depending on this result while Central Coast are vying for the minor premiership.
