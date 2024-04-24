Honour sacrifices and service without glorifying war this Anzac Day

GEOFF Bryan ("Age is an imperfect measure", Letters, 12/4), advocates lowering the voting age to 16. Until they turn 18 juveniles are given more lenient treatment under the law because of their lack of maturity. When they turn 18, and can be held accountable for their actions, and they can vote. He goes on to advocate that anyone over 75 should lose their right to vote, so they become some sort of second class citizen I guess. Does he have any other sections of the community in mind who should be excluded?