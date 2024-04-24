Honour sacrifices and service without glorifying war this Anzac Day

YOUR editorial ("Day to reflect on our dangerous times", Opinion 21/4), is a timely request, drawing attention to the sacrifices made by so many of our citizens to ensure that we are able to live in security today. But you are also correct to question what is happening at the Australian War Memorial as part of a very questionable redevelopment of this significant place of memories, which many of us have visited from childhood days.
The National Auditor-General has rightly criticised pre-emptive decisions about the unapproved expenditure of over $500,000 on an unnecessary expansion, when war veterans are being denied sufficient care of their post-war traumatic conditions. I would also wish to express strong opposition to the invitation to weapons manufacturing companies to sponsor pavilions, and have their names honoured in the displays. As you state, the prominence being given to warplanes and tanks conveys a message which leads more to a glorification of war than of horror of the consequences.
With our political leaders seemingly hell-bent of arming for inevitable future confrontations the lessons from past conflicts are lost. Where is the emphasis on diplomacy to avoid beginning a war? Surely, we have learnt from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan that there are no winners in a contemporary war.
FOR generations, people have died to end wars. Let us live to maintain the peace that they bought us, and so prevent wars. Lest we forget. This year, let us apply forgiveness. Unforgiveness is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. Forgiveness is within our power. Trust needs to be smart rather than blind, earned with reason.
There are four steps to a "sorry" process: acknowledge; apologise; guarantee non-recurrence; ask for forgiveness. Jesus commanded us to "Love your enemies". Love is an action, not a quantity to have or have not.
May your ANZAC Day be reflective, and the sacrifice of lives to save others never be taken for granted.
COULD someone in authority please confirm or deny if the prime minister has offered public servants the opportunity to work on Anzac Day (I presume at double pay), and take another day off in lieu? Such disrespect to our service men and women on such a sacred day is beyond belief. Anzac Day is meant to be a day of remembrance, thanksgiving and gratitude, not just another excuse for a day off. If what I've heard is true, hang your head in shame Albo. I hope I am misinformed but with this bloke nothing would surprise me anymore.
WHILE we are treated to disgraceful stories about our assumed trusted public service employees, I have witnessed this week the other side. I had occasion to contact Service NSW after a complete stuff-up with my driver's licence and I found caring, consideration and an ongoing support of the very highest calibre. Three individual staff members assisted me at every stage with kindness, patience and understanding. As an octogenarian that really meant something. So, while we read about another less attractive public service side, it's good to know that there is a very classy and efficient "good" team at work for us too. Thank you Service NSW.
GEOFF Bryan ("Age is an imperfect measure", Letters, 12/4), advocates lowering the voting age to 16. Until they turn 18 juveniles are given more lenient treatment under the law because of their lack of maturity. When they turn 18, and can be held accountable for their actions, and they can vote. He goes on to advocate that anyone over 75 should lose their right to vote, so they become some sort of second class citizen I guess. Does he have any other sections of the community in mind who should be excluded?
He goes on to tell us how politically aware many 16-year-olds are. Most 16-year-olds couldn't tell you who their local member is. He gives as a reason for disenfranchising the old people that, in the UK most old people voted to leave the EU.
Why wouldn't they? For countless centuries the countries of Europe fought wars against each other. The only thing they had in common was their loathing of Britain. So Britain ends up in the EU, unable to make their own laws if they contradict an EU law; in other words , no longer masters of their own destiny. Maybe Mr Bryan would advocate the same thing for Australia? Let's form an Asian Union, where the rest of Asia decides what laws we can and cannot pass.
AFTER my recent letter ("Queens Wharf limbo comes at cost to our city", Letters, 17/4), about the area and council taking so long to decide on its future. Whilst catching the ferry on Friday I witnessed four teenagers on the roof of the building, climbing everywhere and jumping out to land in the harbour. It took my breath away to see this. How secure is the roofing?
THE media won't publish footage of violence they consider too graphic to be seen. Is this sending the wrong message on terrorism, to not show how horrific it is? I reckon if the damaging evidence that's available was published, showing the barbaric attack on innocent people at a music festival in Israel, it would show why Israel had no other choice than to defend itself against a terrorist organisation. It would certainly change some people's opinion on this war.
IN response to Ian King ("Premier's inaction a concern", Letters 20/4), Premier Minns did sack Tim Crakathorp from the front bench. He does not have the power to sack him out of Parliament; that can only be done by the electors of Newcastle. It sounds like you will do all you can to see that happen.
IN response to John Cooper ("Little faith in weather forecasting", Letters, 20/4), he stated the Bureau of Meteorology predicted long term climate change. This is not the case, as the BOM is a very small player in the conglomeration of many scientific bodies that predict the long range implications of climate change. One wrong prediction involving a short term cyclical event by such a small player does not discredit all other scientific bodies. Perhaps John Cooper receives his climate change advice from the media and not from reputable scientists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.