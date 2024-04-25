Newcastle Herald
Letters

Why not build the basketball courts over the footy stadium car park?

By Letters to the Editor
April 26 2024 - 4:00am
I WAS wondering if anyone had considered the option of building the basketball facility above the car park area at McDonald Jones stadium?

